How to add friends in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile is finally here and players looking to enjoy it with their friends are in for a treat. The mobile port of the multiplayer FPS title has garnered a lot of hype among mobile users, especially since they don't need an expensive gaming rig to indulge in the experience. Naturally, many fans play with their friends, and this title offers them the option to do so as well.

This article will mention all sorts of crucial details over how players can add friends in Warzone Mobile.

Add friends in Warzone Mobile in easy steps

Warzone Mobile main lobby (Image via Activision)

For anyone who's somehow finding it difficult to pair up with friends, there's an easy way out to successfully form a team. After opening WZ Mobile for the very first time, you will be greeted with its main lobby.

There you will see the option for Battle Pass, Social menu, different modes, The Keep Store, Events, and Gear Up. However, you should focus on the logo for Team-up, seen above Mobile Royale/Battle Royale. You will see that it's actually the Add Friends option.

In simple words, if you want to add friends in WZ Mobile, you need to choose its dedicated option. Below are the simple steps you need to follow afterwards:

Select Add Friends.

Enter your friend's Activision ID.

Send the request.

That's pretty much everything there is to know on how WZ Mobile players can add friends in online matches.

Now, if you want to play with random COD players, there's another option in the game. Under Add Friends, you will see a list of Recent Players who were part of any recent online match with them. From the given list, choose and send a request to other users. If they accept the request, you can team up for a new match and play together.

Playing solo in Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile Mobile Royale (Image via Activision)

Now, not everyone will have the urge to team up with other players. In this case, they would want to go Solo in WZ Mobile. Sadly, there are only two modes right now in the Battle Royale format: Duos and Quads. It simply means that one cannot enjoy a Solo BR experience as of now.

But solo players have an alternative option, and it's called Mobile Royale. Below are the steps they need to follow to enjoy a solo experience:

In the main menu of WZ Mobile, select the Play option. By default it will show the Battle Royale mode.

Change Battle Royale to Mobile Royale mode.

Select Squad Size to 1 under Mobile Royale menu.

Click on Confirm.

That's everything you need to do. Using this process, you can enjoy WZ Mobile in Solo mode.

