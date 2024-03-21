Warzone Mobile is now available globally, bringing the experience of the iconic Call of Duty battle royale game to mobile platforms with tons of new content, including the introduction of the Arsenal Coin, an in-game currency only available in the new Warzone title.

In this article, we will look more into the details of the Arsenal Coin in Warzone Mobile.

What is the Arsenal Coin in Warzone Mobile?

Arsenal Coins are an in-game currency in Warzone Mobile that can be used to buy things and upgrades at the new Arsenal Store. Unlike the previously announced COD points, which can be purchased with actual cash, Arsenal Coins can only be obtained using a few particular methods.

Players can primarily obtain Arsenal Coins by playing the game and gaining more XP (experience points). Another way to acquire these coins is to participate in the game's numerous events and complete the daily and weekly challenges.

What is the Arsenal Store in Warzone Mobile?

Arsenal Store is the Warzone Mobile-exclusive in-game store where players can enhance their arsenals. This store sells a variety of items, including guns, equipment, attachments, upgrades, and even killstreak incentives.

In addition to numerous modifications, players can customize their weapon skins and appearances by purchasing cosmetic items from the Arsenal Store.

Players who have linked their Activision accounts can also find earlier primary and secondary weapons from MW2 and MW3 that are not yet available in Warzone Mobile at the Arsenal Store.

From unlocking legendary weapons from previous games to maximizing the potential of their arsenal, the Arsenal Store provides players with everything they need to gain an advantage in Warzone Mobile.

