Demon Glo bundle is currently trending in the in-game store of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. The standout element of the bundle is its Operator skin, which features animated glowing graffiti designed over all-black tactical gear. Additionally, it includes two animated graffiti weapon blueprints for the HRM-9 and RAM-9 SMGs.

In this article, we'll provide a comprehensive overview of the Demon Glo bundle regarding its price, included items, and more in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

What is the price of the Demon Glo bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Price of the Demon Glo bundle (Image via Activision)

The Demon Glo bundle is a premium offering in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and has a price tag of 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points). If you want to purchase this bundle, follow these steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Once you are in the Call of Duty HQ, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Trending section.

Once you locate the bundle, select it and proceed with the purchase.

To complete the transaction, you will need sufficient COD Points. If you don't have the required amount, visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase them.

Here's a list of CoD Points, along with their corresponding real-life money values.

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Once you purchase the bundle, all the included items will be available in both titles.

What's included in the Demon Glo bundle in MW3 and Warzone

The Demon Glo bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone includes 10 items: one Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, a large decal, a weapon charm, a calling card, an emblem, a sticker, an extra Strike Team Operator Slot in Zombies, and two Rare Aether Tools.

The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

Coup Enigma Operator Skin

Enigma Operator Skin Rebellion HRM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

HRM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint In The Dark RAM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

RAM-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Twin Specters Large Decal

Large Decal Blow In The Dark Charm

Charm Blacklight animated Calling Card

animated Calling Card Neon Flash animated Emblem

animated Emblem Firelight Phantasm Sticker

Sticker Rare Aether Tool (x2)

Striker Team Slot

