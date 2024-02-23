Cryptids: Mothman bundle in MW3 and Warzone - Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Cryptids: Mothman bundle is now available in the in-game store of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. This bundle includes five items, featuring a futuristic moth-inspired Operator skin for the Jabber Operator, as well as two fully customized weapon blueprints for the Striker 9 SMG and Riveter shotgun.

This article will provide an overview of the Cryptids: Mothman bundle in MW3 and Warzone, including its price and included items, and analyze whether this bundle is worth buying.

What is the price of the Cryptids: Mothman bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Price of the Cryptids Mothman bundle (Image via Activision)

The Cryptids: Mothman bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone is priced at 2000 CP (Call of Duty Points). Follow the steps to purchase this bundle and add it to your inventory:

Launch either MW3 or WZ.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down and head to the Featured section.

Once you locate the bundle, select it and proceed with the purchase.

Before proceeding with your transaction, ensure you have sufficient CP. If you don't have enough CP, you can conveniently visit platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store to purchase the required amount.

Here's a list of CoD Points and their corresponding real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

After acquiring the aforementioned bundle, all the included items will be available and accessible across both titles.

What's included in the Cryptids: Mothman bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Here is the list of all the items included in the Cryptids: Mothman bundle in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

Hatch Jabber Operator Skin

Jabber Operator Skin Flutter Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Striker 9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Nocturne Riveter shotgun Weapon Blueprint

Riveter shotgun Weapon Blueprint Metamorph Large Decal

Large Decal Needlepoint Pleasant Large Decal

Is the Cryptids: Mothman bundle worth buying?

This bundle includes five items, with the main highlights being the Operator skin and weapon blueprints. Priced at a reasonable 2000 CP, it stands out from other premium bundles that generally come with a price tag of 2400 CP.

Despite its lower cost, this bundle boasts an impressive Operator skin design alongside two fully customized weapon blueprints. However, both the blueprints are for close-range weapons, which may not appeal to all players. Nonetheless, for avid collectors, it's worth the money.

