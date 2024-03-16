How to link your Activision ID to Warzone Mobile account after launch?

Players waiting for Warzone Mobile will get to link their Activision ID to their game account. Once the title is out, they would be able to enjoy all its exciting Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes on devices of their choice across Android and iOS platforms.

This article will show the necessary information on linking link the Activision ID to the Warzone Mobile account.

Link Activision ID to Warzone Mobile account using key steps

Warzone Mobile game (Image via Activision)

For players who are already part of the franchise, it won't be a difficult procedure. They can easily link their Activision ID to WZ Mobile.

Below are the steps they need to follow:

Go to your Call of Duty Profile page and log in. Fill in your email address and enter the password for your Activision ID (ATVI account). Link your Activision ID to the platform on which you play Call of Duty MW3 or Warzone. The available platforms are PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. Use your COD Activision ID details to log into the game. The accounts will get linked successfully.

Once linked, players can keep track of their progression from WZ Mobile to MW3 and Warzone. If they earn any reward in either of the three titles, it will be shared across all.

Hence, no need to worry about the progression. However, few rewards will remain exclusive to WZ Mobile to attract users who will log in on a daily basis.

WZ Mobile to feature Soap Operator skin as a daily login reward

Players waiting for the game will have the chance to win a free Operator skin for Soap in WZ Mobile. When they log in for the first few days, they will receive a new reward daily.

Warzone Mobile Soap Operator skin reward (Image via Activision)

Interestingly, the reward for the seventh day will give them access to an exclusive Soap Operator skin for free. Moreover, players will receive many additional rewards following the game's global debut when the new season starts on April 3, 2024.

