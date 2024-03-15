All exclusive Warzone Mobile Battle Pass content and how to unlock them after launch

The Warzone Mobile Battle Pass will contain exclusive content for its players. It is currently known that the game will share its Battle Pass with Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). All the current-gen Call of Duty games will feature the same set of items in their BP. However, COD recently announced that there will be an exclusive set of items for WZM that cannot be earned on the console or PC versions of the game.

In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all the exclusive Warzone Mobile Battle Pass content and how you can get it.

What are all the Warzone Mobile Battle Pass exclusive content?

All WZM Battle Pass exclusive content (Image via Activision)

Called "Designed for WZM," the Warzone Mobile Battle Pass exclusive content consists of five unique items. They are:

Blueprint: “ Golden Dragon ” (M16 Assault Rifle)

” (M16 Assault Rifle) Emblem: “ Dragonfire Awakening ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Large Decal: “ Celestial Arrival ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Calling Card: “ Lunar Radiance ” (Rare)

” (Rare) Blueprint: “Radiant Dragonstorm” (Battle Rifle SO-14, Uncommon)

Right off the bat, players can expect a ton of exclusive in-game content that is sure to add a unique flair to one's weapons and their profiles. Unfortunately, they are meant only for mobile game, and despite unlocking them, players will not be able to use these items on the PC or console versions.

How to unlock all Warzone Mobile Battle Pass exclusive content?

Expand Tweet

To unlock all the Warzone Mobile Battle Pass exclusive content, you must buy the Season 2 Battle Pass. However, if you have already purchased the BP on Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone, you need not repurchase. Simply link your Call of Duty accounts, and you will be good to go.

As soon as you are done linking, you can play the game to earn tokens and unlock these rewards.

That said, however, one of the rewards, i.e., the “Golden Dragon” M16 Blueprint, is a Blackcell Instant Reward, and needless to say, you must purchase the Blackcell variant of Season 2 BP to acquire the same.

That covers everything about the WZM Battle Pass exclusive content and how you can unlock them all.

