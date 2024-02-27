Warzone Mobile leak hints at global launch next month

A recent leak by @cybxrgFPS on X suggests that Warzone Mobile will be released globally next month. The mobile version of the battle royale shooter was first showcased in the COD Next event in 2022, where the developers promised a lot of new features, such as integration with mainstream titles, console-quality graphics, and more. However, it didn't receive a global release back then, nor was an official date revealed for its launch.

The game was released in phases and only in certain regions, including Australia, Chile, Germany, Malaysia, Norway, and Sweden. Having said that, a recent leak has emerged that suggests the game might finally be launched for all regions in the upcoming month.

Note: This article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

When is Warzone Mobile expected to launch globally?

According to the leaked report, Warzone Mobile is expected to launch globally on March 21, 2024, almost two years after it was revealed. Similar to the original battle royale game, the mobile version will also launch with the fan-favorite map of Verdansk, supporting up to 120 players.

It will also feature classic Resurgence maps such as Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. But that's not all. WZM will have small multiplayer maps as well for fans to dive into. Moreover, it will provide seamless integration with the mainstream titles, allowing players to carry on their progress across devices.

For those wondering, it will be available to play on most Android and iOS devices. Depending on the platform you are on, the official minimum requirements for the game are as follows:

iPhone: requires iOS 16.0 or later

requires iOS 16.0 or later iPad: requires iPad OS 16.0 or later

requires iPad OS 16.0 or later Android: Adreno 618 or better.

Adreno 618 or better. Apple Memory: 4GB RAM or better.

4GB RAM or better. Android Memory: 6GB RAM or better

Fans can now pre-register for the game to get their hands on it as soon as it goes live. To do so, head to the Apple App Store on iOS devices or the Google Play Store on Android and look up 'Warzone Mobile.' Then tap the 'Get' or 'Pre-Register' depending on your platform.

All those who pre-register will earn unique items and rewards as soon as it goes live.

That covers everything there is to know about the upcoming launch of WZM.

