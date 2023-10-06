Warzone Mobile global release window, Rebirth Island, and more revealed

There has finally been some much-wanted clarity over Call of Duty Warzone Mobile's global release. Publishers Activision shared plenty of information about the upcoming mobile launch at the Call of Duty Next event that took place earlier on October 6. The eagerly awaited title, which has been available in restricted regions of the world, will finally be available globally.

When Activision had originally announced Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, it created plenty of excitement. The announcement came along with news of Warzone 2, and fans were excited to find out how the mobile adaptation would function. The experience so far has been largely inaccessible due to limited availability, but that is likely to change once it gets a full release. The developers have also announced the introduction of the highly popular Rebirth Island for mobile.

Warzone Mobile's global release window

Expand Tweet

The exact date of the mobile title hasn't been announced, but a release window is available. The new schedule states that Warzone Mobile will be available globally in Spring 2024, so fans will have to wait for a longer time. The game was supposed to be released in 2023, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Readers should remember that the actual release might suffer more delays. Activision has also announced that the game may become available in more regions as part of the soft launch.

Warzone Mobile is set to get Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island has been one of the favorites of Call of Duty fans, and it was previously introduced to Call of Duty Warzone. The same map will be available for mobile users as well, and those who participate in the soft launch will have access to the popular location.

Expand Tweet

Verdansk is another community favorite that's going to be available at launch. It will be interesting to find out how Verdansk and Rebirth Island will be adapted for the mobile version. The latter has always been popular for intense action, so there will be some challenges in translating the gameplay to a smaller mobile screen.

For the time being, players are hoping that Activision expands the availability of the soft launch to more regions.