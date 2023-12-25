Warzone Mobile's new Christmas event has brought Snow to Verdansk

The highly anticipated Warzone Mobile is in the beta phase and only accessible in a limited number of countries, sparking widespread anticipation among global players. Despite the game's limited availability, developers have been actively providing updates, including a special Christmas event. This festive update adds a layer of snow to the WZ Mobile map Verdansk.

Verdansk stands as the most beloved and popular map within the Warzone community, with players on the main version eagerly awaiting its return. Notably, the mobile version's primary map is the renowned Verdansk map.

This article will go over in more details about this snowy update for the Verdansk map in Warzone Mobile.

Christmas in Warzone Mobile has turned Verdansk into a snowy battleground

Warzone Mobile is currently available in only a limited number of countries including Australia, Norway, Chile, and Sweden. Following the huge success of Call of Duty: Mobile and Warzone, Activision expanded its horizons by introducing WZ Mobile.

The official announcement was made in September 2022, with the Beta version initially launched only in Australia and later expanded to Norway, Chile, and Sweden. Additionally, the developers confirmed Germany as the latest limited-release region

Despite a series of delays, WZ Mobile is expected to be released globally in the spring of 2024. Before the game's global release, developers released an exciting Christmas update that transformed Verdansk's landscape into a winter wonderland, covering the entire map with snow.

The Call of Duty community, across PC, console, and mobile platforms, is experiencing a range of emotions. Mobile players eagerly await the game's global availability, while PC and console players are envious of this snowy version of Verdansk and wish for its availability on these platforms.

Warzone Mobile maps and modes

WZ Mobile will launch globally with two popular maps from the original game, Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Additional maps, such as Vondel, Ashika Island, Al Mazrah, and others, may be added to this mobile version in the future.

Activision has officially confirmed that WZ Mobile will host lobbies of 120 players. The mobile version will be similar to the PC and console versions by offering modes such as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Quads for both Battle Royale and Resurgence.

The developers have confirmed that Warzone Mobile will include cross-progression with WZ and Modern Warfare 3, as well as a unified Battle Pass system.

