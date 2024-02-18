Warzone Mobile Operation: Day Zero event leaked

The highly anticipated Warzone Mobile will be launched soon, with the title's global release date right around the corner. Currently, the game is in the beta phase and available in a limited region including Malaysia, Germany, Chile, Norway, Sweden, and Australia. Despite being in beta, fans have been privy to updates such as the recent Christmas event bringing snow to the main map, Verdansk.

According to rumors reported by @DETONATEDcom, the game will launch with the Operation Day Zero event, which will be accessible across all titles, including Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile. Moreover, a few leaks regarding the event have surfaced as well. This article aims to cover all the leaked information about this upcoming event and provide insight into the expected release date of WZ Mobile.

Operation: Day Zero event in Warzone Mobile explored

According to a leak provided by @CODWarfareForum, details about the Operation: Day Zero event indicate that players can participate in the event via WZ Mobile on their mobile devices to earn rewards, which will be accessible across all platforms. This suggests a global release for the game during the event.

During the COD Next event, it was revealed that Warzone Mobile is set to be globally released in Spring 2024. According to information from Apple's App Store, the expected release date for WZ Mobile is stated as April 30, 2024, although no official information has been announced yet. Players can anticipate that the game will likely coincide with the Season 3 update of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

According to leaks reported by @DETONATEDcom, players can earn an Operator skin and various cosmetics by participating in the Operation: Day Zero event. Additionally, a universal camo has been discovered that players can earn through this event.

Activision has revealed an impressive Operator Skin for the beloved character Ghost, called the Condemned Ghost Operator Skin. This skin will be available as a free reward across all platforms, including mobile, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Players who have registered for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile using the same Activision account as their PC or console will receive this skin along with other rewards for free upon the global release of WZ Mobile.

All pre-registration rewards are mentioned below:

Foe’s Flame Vinyl

Vinyl Dark Familiar Emblem

Emblem Prince of Hell X12 Weapon Blueprint

X12 Weapon Blueprint Archfiend M4 Weapon Blueprint

M4 Weapon Blueprint Ghost - Condemned Operator Skin

WZ Mobile will surely captivate players as it will launch globally with two popular maps, Verdansk and Rebirth Island from the original game. Moreover, Activision has officially confirmed that this mobile version will have lobbies of 120 players and will feature modes such as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Quads for both Battle Royale and Resurgence.