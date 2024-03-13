How to level up MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass quickly

Leveling up the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass can be a chore. There are a total of 20 Sectors, and each has five tiers. Hence, players must go through 100 tiers before the Battle Pass is complete. This can be time consuming, requiring users to put many hours into the games. However, not everyone can afford to spend hours daily.

Fortunately, there are a few ways that can speed up the process. In this guide, we will take a closer look at some of the best ways to level up the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass quickly.

Fastest ways to level up the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass

The following are some of the best ways you can level up the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass quickly:

Using Double Battle Pass XP tokens

If you have extra Double Battle Pass XP tokens lying around, this is the right time to put them to use. These tokens, depending on the amount of time they grant the boost, can be game-changing. You will earn tokens in half the time, allowing you to progress through the Battle Pass quickly and unlock all the rewards.

That said, it is highly recommended to use these tokens along with other methods discussed below.

Playing War Mode (MW3)

War Mode in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

If you own MW3, you will be familiar with the War Mode. These matches can last quite long but are extremely rewarding. It allows you to not only rack up kills but also a ton of XP by simply playing the objectives. Furthermore, since you play this mode both on the defensive side and the attacking side, it gives you ample opportunities to earn experience points.

What makes the mode special is that it grants a huge amount of Battle Pass XP as well, and this can be combined with the previous method to double the amount of BP XP you gain.

Playing Plunder (Warzone)

If you don't own Modern Warfare 3, your next best bet is Plunder in Warzone. Here, the objective isn't to be the last one alive but to collect $1 million first. Since you get infinite respawns and the fights are usually intense, you'll be able to earn a host of BP XP in no time. Needless to say, combine this with the first method for the best results.

Buying Battle Pass tokens

This is not the ideal way to level up the Battle Pass quickly, but it is certainly effective. You can purchase 1x BP token for 150 COD Points, granting you access to any tier you are eligible to unlock. However, please ensure that you don't rely completely on purchasing these tokens; instead, only buy them if the season is about to end and you are 2-3 tiers away from completing the Season 2 Battle Pass.

That covers everything about leveling up the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass quickly. As of this writing, the current season will end in 21 days, and the next seasonal update, i.e., Season 3, drops on April 3, 2024. Hence, if you haven't started on the grind with the Season 2 Battle Pass yet, this is the time to do so.

