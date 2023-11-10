Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) went live on November 9, 2023, at 9 am PT, and the community is thrilled to finally experience its content. With its release, the game brings back a popular game mode called War from a previous 2017 Call of Duty title, World War 2. While veterans are well versed in its features, beginners might struggle to understand what's going on.

This guide will help you get a hang of the War mode in MW3 and stack up some wins during your sessions.

'War' game mode guide for Modern Warfare 3

A popular game mode from Call of Duty: World War 2, 'War' is finally here in Modern Warfare 3, and it has definitely got the community hyped. Your primary goal in this game is to simultaneously attack and defend a variety of objectives that are presented to you.

Much like the original mode in World War 2, you will be offered a number of objectives across the map to either push through as a team or defend during a match of War. As the name indicates, War is entirely reliant upon a team's ability to hold objectives with cohesion, preventing an enemy onslaught, and simultaneously proceeding with a coordinated attack that is strong enough to break down enemy defenses.

With classic 6v6 being the base format for the game, the key takeaway is that you must be united and have adept communication with your team in order to win a game of War. With a number of capture points spread across the map, each team will have a chance to execute assaults and organize a well-planned defense.

War was notably one of the most immersive game modes ever devised in Call of Duty. World War 2 saw immense success as players had quite a lot of fun executing coordinated teamplay over simply running and gunning anything and everything in sight.

Fans have been overjoyed ever since the trailer's reveal of the War game mode in Modern Warfare 3, and needless to say, with the official release of the game, MW3 is going to see a whole lot of playtime, especially from veterans of the franchise.

War will debut in MW3 with the game's brand-new Urzikstan map. A designated area between Orlov Military Base and Kadurin Silo has been set aside for the game mode, where you will fight until death while preventing the other team from getting the upper hand.

