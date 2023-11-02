Modern Warfare 3 War Mode map 'Operation Spearhead' all details revealed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is going to feature several game modes throughout the list of maps, including the new Operation Spearhead War mode. The developers at Sledgehammer Games have resorted to bringing back some of the most popular classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 to MW3 alongside new arenas for modern modes like Ground War and general multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 3 is slated to introduce a large amount of playable content with a long list of older maps and carry-over from Modern Warfare 2022. The developers will be bringing more maps to the fold throughout the seasonal updates and expanding the playlist for the playerbase to enjoy.

This article will highlight the Operation Spearhead War mode map in Modern Warfare 3.

How many players can play Operation Spearhead War mode in Modern Warfare 3?

A total of 12 players will be accommodated into a single online lobby for Operation Spearhead War mode. This means that the match format will likely be a classic 6v6 format.

How to win Operation Spearhead War mode in Modern Warfare 3

The objective of Operation Spearhead in MW3 has not been discussed in the recent Call of Duty blog. It seems that players will have to capture and complete objectives in a linear pattern to push back the enemy team and take control of the arena. The matches are expected to either have a timer, a point-based score system, or both to crown the winning team.

The exact nature of the objectives within the mode has not been confirmed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games at the time of writing this article. However, the mode might be cascaded into different stages considering the linear system of capturing the points of interest.

What is the map for Operation Spearhead War mode in MW3

The inaugural arena for the new war mode in MW3 will be located in the upcoming Urzikstan map. The area will be limited to a region between Orlov Military Base and Kadurin Silo, where the teams will have to fight for the win within a linear corridor that will contain various items and consoles for the players to interact with.

The official Call of Duty blog states that the players will need to disable anti-aircraft pieces of machinery to call in armored vehicles and tanks to the playable area as airdrops. Once these vehicles arrive, the team can push alongside them, take control of the arena, and push back the opposition.

The final stage of the objectives seems to be related to a missile launch console. The team has to tinker with launch codes and complete the final step to secure their victory in the MW3 war mode.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates on Call of Duty.