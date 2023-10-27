When does Warzone 2 and MW2 Soul Capture event end? Date and time for all regions

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and MW2's The Haunting event is the perfect release for the Halloween season. It promises an engaging experience, which includes eerie map transformations, new game modes, and interesting challenges. Its notable feature is Soul Capture, where you must collect souls during matches to unlock an extensive collection of rewards.

Those who wish to acquire all of the rewards from the Soul Capture event might want to know its end date and time.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Soul Capture event end date and expected time across all regions

The Soul Capture event in Warzone 2 and MW2 will end on November 6, 2023, along with The Haunting. The exact time remains undisclosed. However, it's safe to assume that it will coincide with the event's 9 am PT start time since the in-game menu counts down 19 days from the first day.

It is important to remember that the event will end simultaneously across the world. However, the end time will vary according to time zones.

Here are the event's end times in various regions, going by the in-game menu countdown:

Pacific Time (PT): November 6, 2023, at 9 am

Mountain Time (MT): November 6, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (CT): November 6, 2023, at 11 am

Eastern Time (ET): November 6, 2023, at 12 pm

Brasília Time (BRT): November 6, 2023, at 1 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 6, 2023, at 4 pm

Central European Time (CET): November 6, 2023, at 5 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): November 6, 2023, at 6 pm

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 6, 2023, at 7 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): November 6, 2023, at 9:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): November 7, 2023, at 12 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): November 7, 2023, at 1 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 7, 2023, at 2 am

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 7, 2023, at 4 am

Warzone 2 and MW2 Soul Capture event rewards

In Warzone 2 and MW2's Soul Capture event, you can collect souls to redeem an array of rewards. Each match allows you to collect souls, with a maximum of 30 in Battle Royale and 25 in other modes. In a recent update, the soul drop rate has been increased along with the collection limit.

The complete list of rewards you can collect by gathering souls during the event is as follows:

Gone Batty Weapon Sticker - 12 Souls

Join Me Loading Screen - 15 Souls

Snake Eye Emblem - 15 Souls

Skullified Calling Card - 30 Souls

Double Weapon XP Token (30 minutes) - 30 Souls

Bad Luck? Charm - 30 Souls

From the Dead Charm - 30 Souls

It's Boo Time - 30 Souls

Bit Corny Charm - 60 Souls

Carved Up Weapon Sticker - 60 Souls

Acedia Calling Card - 60 Souls

Creature Copter Vehicle Skin - 90 Souls

Battle Pass Tier Skip - 90 Souls

Alien Death Ray Handgun Weapon Blueprint - 150 Souls

Violent End Weapon Blueprint - 200 Souls

Ghoulie Camo - 1000 Souls

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates relating to Warzone 2, MW2, and Modern Warfare 3.