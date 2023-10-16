All The Haunting Soul Capture event rewards in Warzone 2 and how to reportedly get them

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will receive a new update, marking the beginning of The Haunting event on October 17, 2023. The upcoming Halloween-themed festivities will introduce new challenges for the player base to complete and provide alluring rewards with a mastery operator skin.

Warzone 2 will feature eerie scenery throughout its maps, with blood-stained walls and sinister monsters that drop loot and in-game rewards. The event will also feature several boss monsters that can be summoned with different artifacts and eliminated to secure exclusive items and cosmetics.

The Soul Capture event, slated to be available directly after the update goes live, will also have similar challenges that players can utilize to purchase different cosmetics.

This article will highlight all potential rewards arriving with the Soul Capture event in Warzone 2.

Note: The information provided about the rewards is not confirmed by Activision but found by data miners in the game files. The final list of items may change as the publisher holds all decision-making power.

What are the rewards coming to Warzone 2’s Soul Capture event?

Here's a brief list of all the items you can gain by participating in the Soul Capture event in Warzone 2’s The Haunting event:

Sticker

Calling Card

Double Weapon XP

Gun Charm

Vehicle Skin

Weapon Blueprint

Completing the challenges and claiming all rewards unlocks the special mastery item and secures The Haunting exclusive Roze Operator skin. However, the mastery skin might have a separate challenge that players must complete before claiming it in the inventory.

How to get the Soul Capture event rewards in Warzone 2?

The Soul Capture event is quite straightforward and will provide access to the abovementioned rewards list.

You must secure the Souls from eliminated operators and collect as many as possible in every match.

These Souls are stored in your account and act as an in-game currency that can be used to pay for the event-exclusive rewards.

By raking in more kills, you can gather many Souls and utilize them to claim every reward.

This event is a great incentive for players as it doesn't require any transactions. Players can simply grind the game and participate in more gunfights to increase the chance of securing more Souls. The event will also be available for a limited duration, so it will be beneficial for the community to complete as many challenges as possible to expand the cosmetics collection.

It is going to be an exciting week for the Call of Duty community as a large amount of content, like the Diablo crossover skins, will be going live with The Haunting update.