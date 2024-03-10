How to get the OG Red Dot sight from COD 4 in MW3 and Warzone?

Fans can now get their hands on the OG Red Dot sight from COD 4 and Modern Warfare 3 (2011) in Warzone and MW3. The new Season 2 Reloaded Battle Rifle, the SOA Subverter, comes with unique attachments that players can unlock. One of them is the Quarters Classic Reflex.

Although the name might be different, it is, in fact, an exact replica of the classic Red Dot sight, which was featured in COD 4 and Modern Warfare 3 (2011).

In the older entries of the series, the choices of optics were limited. There was only one Red Dot sight that ruled the attachment class. In the newer titles, players have a plethora of Optical Sights to pick from, but none of them resembled what veteran fans of the series were used to.

Fortunately, the classic COD 4 sight has returned and can be unlocked easily and for free.

That said, in this article, we'll take a look at how you can get the Quarters Classic Reflex in Warzone and MW3.

How to unlock the Quarters Classic Reflex in MW3 and Warzone?

Unlocking the Quarters Classic Reflex Red Dot sight in MW3 and Warzone is simple. You must get the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle to Weapon Level 8 to unlock this attachment. Once unlocked, it can be equipped with any gun that supports the optic. You will be able to use it with all Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, LMGs, and Marksman Rifles.

To get the SOA Subverter to Level 8 quickly, it is recommended to take advantage of the Double XP weekend that is currently underway. You will earn twice as many experience points and get the weapon to Level 8 quickly.

If you are reading this article after the Double XP weekend is over, it is advised to drop into Resurgence modes in Warzone or the Small Maps Mosh Pit in MW3 to quickly level up the gun and acquire the classic COD 4 optical sight.

In the case of the latter, you can use any Double Weapon XP token lying around to further speed up the process and unlock the Quarters Classic Reflex in no time.

For those new to the series, Quarters Classic Reflex or the OG Red Dot sight is a clean and minimalist optical sight in the games that provides players with a clear picture of the targets.

As the name suggests, it only has one red dot in the middle, which helps the player track their targets and aim correctly. It goes without saying that fans were elated with the addition as the classic COD 4 optical sight has been missing in the series so far and was last seen in 2011's Call of Duty title.

