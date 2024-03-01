Warzone and MW3’s new Optical Sight makes the BAS-B “broken” again

Thanks to a new Optical Sight in Warzone and MW3, the BAS-B is "broken" again. The JAK Glassless Optic, which can be unlocked in Week 4 of Season 2, provides a huge buff to the Battle Rifle. Unlike all other optics in the game, the JAK Glassless sight stabilizes firing aim, making the rifle extremely accurate and allowing it to outshine all its counterparts.

The BAS-B was the go-to weapon back in the day and was often deemed overpowered. However, various patches nerfed the gun, giving way for other weapons to shine. Despite these nerfs, Battle Rifles keep finding ways to come out on top, and the new optical sight in the games has ensured it this time around.

With that said, in this guide, we take a closer look at a BAS-B build to make it "broken" again.

Best BAS-B loadout to use in Warzone and MW3

Expand Tweet

To make the most out of the BAS-B in Warzone and MW3, the following loadout is recommended:

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Muzzle: Casus Brake L

Casus Brake L Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon:

The JAK Glassless Optic is the star of the show. The new optical sight provides a clear view of the targets. What makes it special is that it helps stabilize the firing aim, something unheard of in this attachment class. This, along with all the other attachments mentioned above, makes the weapon a force to be reckoned with.

The Bruen Venom Long Barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity. Apart from that, the Barrel also helps control recoil and reduces idle sway while aiming down the sights.

The Casus Brake L is a compensator that reduces the weapon's horizontal recoil. It also helps with firing aim stability.

Meanwhile, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip helps with recoil control. Furthermore, it reduces idle sway and improves firing aim stability, making the rifle extremely accurate at all ranges.

Finally, the 45 Round Mag ensures you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. It is a must-have attachment, especially in the battle royale title.

How to unlock the JAK Glassless Optic in Warzone and

MW3

Guide to unlocking the JAK Glassless Optic in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

To unlock the JAK Glassless Optic in Warzone and MW3, you must complete any 5 of the 7 Weekly Challenges in Week 4 of Season 2. Completing them will unlock this new optical sight in-game. Thereafter, you can equip it with all weapons (with a few exceptions). Although its effects are the same across the board, it is the BAS-B that benefits the most.

Check out our other MW3 and Warzone loadout guides:

Best meta weapon loadout in WZ Resurgence || Best Rival 9 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more || Best meta loadout in each weapon category in WZ || Best MCW loadout Modern Warfare 3 Season 2: Class setup, perks, and more || Best RAM-9 WZ loadout (Season 2): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more