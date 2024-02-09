Best RAM-9 Warzone loadout (Season 2): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The best RAM-9 Warzone loadout can be your perfect partner when jumping into any mode - be it classic battle royales or the latest Fortune’s Keep ranked lobbies. It is a fresh weapon that caters to the needs of aggressive players and you can easily maximize its value on the battlefield with select attachments to boost its agility stats. It is a quick gun and a great secondary to carry around, especially as a sniper support.

That said, it might be difficult to tame the RAM-9 at first, so you will need to focus on reducing its recoil kick and engineer a fitting class for it to perform.

Best RAM-9 Warzone Loadout

You can utilize the following build to create the best RAM-9 Warzone loadout in Season 2:

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

These attachments can have a massive impact on the performance of the latest Sub Machine Gun (SMG).

The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider increases horizontal and vertical recoil control, firing aim stability, and shortens radar pings for enemy operators.

The 9mm High Grain Rounds are crucial for the build as they increase bullet velocity and damage range, making every shot more lethal in close-range gunfights.

The 40-round extended magazine is essential for the gun as it comes with only 32 rounds by default. The extra ammunition can save you trouble and help you engage in continuous gunfights.

The Retort 90 Grip Tape increases firing aim stability, gun kick recoil, and overall recoil control. This makes it more user-friendly and reliable while pushing up opponents and taking fights in close range.

The HVS 3.4 Pad stock further boosts gun kick control and recoil control to provide you with almost a laser beam experience with the weapon.

Best RAM-9 class setup and Perks in Warzone Season 2

To make the most out of the best RAM-9 Warzone loadout, you can use the following perks and equipment:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Thermite

The entire class setup in Warzone is tuned for players who would jump into fights with the best RAM-9 Warzone loadout after the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 update went live.

Double Time and Resolute perks can help you survive longer on the battlefield as one increases your tactical sprint speed and duration, while the other provides you with a burst of speed whenever being shot.

Sleight of Hand increases your reloading speed significantly and helps you get back to an active gunfight without wasting much time. The Tempered perk is crucial for this setup as it allows you to apply full armor with just two plates instead of three.

How to unlock RAM-9 in Warzone Season 2

You must complete a set of challenges before you can unlock the RAM-9 SMG in Warzone. The weapon is free to claim and is currently present inside the B6 sector of the Season 2 Battle Pass. You need to simply grind the game and earn tokens, and then use them to unlock all four rewards present in B6. Once you do this, you will gain access to the RAM-9 SMG, and you can unlock it with another Battle Pass token.

Best secondary to RAM-9 in Warzone Season 2

This best RAM-9 Warzone loadout is built to shred enemies in close-range combat, hence the absence of a dedicated sight. It is best to pair it with a heavier gun that can participate in medium and long-range gunfights, like the new one-shot capable XRK Stabler Sniper Rifle or the DM56 Light Machine Gun (LMG).

