Best Kar98k loadout in Warzone 

The highly anticipated Kar98k has finally been added to Call of Duty Warzone in the Season 4 update. Traditionally a sniper rifle, it has been introduced as a marksman rifle in the game but is currently extremely overpowered, capable of eliminating enemies with a one-shot headshot within 64 meters. With the right attachments, this range can be extended to 86 meters, making the weapon a dominating force in WZ.

This article outlines the best attachments for the Kar98k marksman rifle, showcasing its potential to surpass even the most powerful sniper rifles in Warzone Season 4. We recommend taking advantage of its power before it gets nerfed.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Kar98k attachments in Warzone

The Kar98k marksman rifle in WZ (Image via Activision)

The Kar98k is a versatile weapon. You may choose a build with no stock and no optic for enhanced mobility, suitable for close to medium ranges with quick-scoping abilities. Or, you can employ the best build to effectively engage enemies from medium to long ranges as the weapon is capable of one-shotting foes up to 86 meters away with a precise headshot.

Trending

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long

Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x or Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

SP-X 80 6.6x or Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 7.62 High Grain Rounds

This build boasts an incredible 377 ms aim down sight (ADS) time and a bullet velocity of 985.2 m/s.

The Sonic Suppressor L muzzle helps to suppress gunshots, keeping you off the enemy radar. The Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long barrel and 7.62 High Grain Rounds ammunition are crucial components, enhancing bullet velocity and extending range.

For the optic, you have the option of the SP-X 80 6.6x or the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x. The former excels at long ranges, while the latter performs well in both medium-to-long ranges.

Finally, the No Stock attachment boosts movement speed, allowing you to confidently engage in aggressive gunfights.

Best Kar98k Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the best loadout perks and equipment for this marksman rifle in WZ:

Perks

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Perk 2: Double Time

Perk 3: High Alert

Perk 4: Fast Hands

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the Kar98k in Warzone

You can unlock the Kar98k by reaching Sector 5 of the Battle Pass. Thereafter, you can level it up to 16. Play some matches to increase the weapon's level and unlock all available attachments to enhance its performance.

FAQs on the best Kar98k loadout for Warzone

Q1) Is the Kar98k good in Warzone?

Yes, it is currently the best weapon in WZ and one of the most popular weapons in the entire Call of Duty franchise.

Q2) Is the Kar98 one shot in Warzone?

Yes, it is a one-shot weapon up to 64 meters, but with the proper attachments listed above, you can extend the range to 86 meters.

Q3) Will the Kar98k be in MW3?

Yes, once you unlock the weapon, it will be available and accessible across both MW3 and WZ.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: