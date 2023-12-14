Best Rival 9 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone received the Rival 9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) in its weapons arsenal after the latest seasonal update alongside Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1. The gun was originally introduced in Activision’s new multiplayer shooter, but after rapid integrations, it became available in the battle royale as well. It has a lower damage profile but compensates for it with a faster fire rate.

Warzone’s unique gunsmith feature allows players to create unique classes for different scenarios. You can utilize this to create the most effective weapon builds to suit your playstyle and use them effectively on the battlefield. In this case, the Rival 9 can be engineered to become one of the most lethal forces on the map to help you score consecutive victories.

This article will highlight the best Rival 9 loadout in Warzone.

Best Rival 9 loadout attachments in Warzone

Rival 9 Sub Machine Gun. (Image via Activision)

You can utilize the following attachments to create the meta Rival 9 build in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor S

Shadowstrike Suppressor S Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: Rival VIce Assault Grip

Rival VIce Assault Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

The Shadowstrike Suppressor S muzzle protects your positional info by making you undetectable on the radar while firing.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel increases aim walking speed, movement speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. The Rival VIce Assault rear grip increases gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

The 40-round extended magazine allows you to take longer gunfights without reloading too often. The EXF Close Quarters Assault stock further boosts gun kick control and recoil control.

Best Rival 9 class setup and perks

Rival 9 SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here are all the pieces of equipment you can use to effectively use this SMG in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Rival 9 can become a great tool in close-quarter gunfights when equipped with attachments that can boost its damage output, movement speed, and handling. Such builds can make you even more mobile on the battlefield so that you can reposition faster.

You can get protection against non-killstreak explosives with the EOD perk. The Double Time and Tempered perks are survival tools where one can help you cover more distance quickly, and the other brings down your full armor capacity to two plates instead of three.

The final perk in the list, Resolute, can save you from going to the Gulag by providing a burst of speed whenever you are under enemy gunfire.

How to unlock Rival 9 in Warzone?

You can get this SMG in your inventory by reaching account level 25 and completing the necessary Armory Challenges. Once that is complete, you can equip the weapon in a loadout and build it according to your preference.

Best secondary to Rival 9 in Warzone

This SMG is best paired with a heavy weapon like the TAQ Eradiactor Light Machine Gun (LMG) to enable medium and some long-range gunfights.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.