Best Pulemyot 762 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone provides a long list of weapon choices across various categories, including the powerful Pulemyot 762 Light Machine Gun (LMG). It is a comparatively slower gun in terms of movement speed but compensates it with massive damage output. The base weapon packs a total of 100 bullets in a single magazine to help you rain down gunfire on the enemy squads. However, with proper attachments, it can become a deadly force in the arsenal.

Warzone has become a playground for users to test new builds and discover hidden metas to dominate online lobbies. The Pulemyot LMG is an outstanding weapon that can help you participate in medium and some long-range gunfights. However, pairing it with a Sub Machine Gun (SMG) is important to maintain a balance of firepower and movement speed in the loadout.

This article will highlight the most effective Pulemyot 762 loadout in Warzone.

Best Pulemyot 762 loadout attachments in Warzone

Pulemyot 762 Light Machine Gun (Image via Activision)

You can utilize the attachments below to create a showstopping Pulemyot 762 weapon build in Warzone.

Recommended build

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Optic: Corio Eagleeye 2.5x

Corio Eagleeye 2.5x Stock: Commando-15 Recoil Reduction Pad

Commando-15 Recoil Reduction Pad Rear Grip: Demo TL20 Recoil Grip

Demo TL20 Recoil Grip Aftermarket Parts: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range alongside hiding your position on the radar.

The Corio Eagleeye 2.5x optic is great for initiating long-range gunfights due to its precise zoomed image.

The Commando-15 Recoil Reduction Pad increases gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control.

The Demo TL20 Recoil Grip rear grip increases firing aim stability, gun kick, and recoil control.

The JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit aftermarket parts increase mobility and handling, rate of fire, hipfire and tac stance spread, and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

Best Pulemyot 762 class setup and perks

Pulemyot 762 weapon in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the equipment that can make the most out of the Pulemyot 762.

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk Slot 4: Resolute

Equipment

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

The Pulemyot 762 LMG benefits from attachments that can increase its damage output, range, stability, and movement speed. The aftermarket parts bring about necessary upgrades and make it easier to run around with the weapon in hand.

The Double Time perk increases your movement speed with higher tactical sprint duration and lower cooldown time. The EOD perk increases your resistance to non-killstreak explosives by reducing incoming damage.

Stalker is great for medium-range gunfights as you gain increased ADS and strafe speed. The Resolute perk is crucial for heavy gun builds, giving you a burst speed if you come under enemy gunfire.

How to unlock Pulemyot 762 in Warzone?

The Pulemyot 762 LMG can be acquired quite easily. All you have to do is grind the game and reach level 23 on your account rank. The gun will unlock automatically and become available in your inventory.

Best secondary to Pulemyot 762 in Warzone

The WSP-Swarm SMG is one of the best combinations to use with the heavy LMG. Its agility and efficiency in close-quarter combat perfectly complement the Pulemyot 762’s firepower.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates and weapon build guides.