All Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded and where to find them

Players can currently find all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies under the newly released Season 5 Reloaded. However, all the Easter Eggs are located in different places throughout the map of Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies. This means players must follow some crucial details to find all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies successfully in the mid-season update.

Mentioned below are all the key details on how to find all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies under the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Get all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded using key steps

There are four major Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded. Here's a list of all the Easter Egg artifacts in the game:

Mr. Peeks Easter Egg

Drum Easter Egg

Diary Easter Egg

Giraffe Easter Egg

Trending

These Easter Eggs are crucial in MW3 Zombies because they're all needed to eventually unlock the new Dark Aether Rift introduced in the ongoing mid-season update.

Below are all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies and the steps involved in finding them in the game, according to insider account @MargwaNetwork based on the intel by popular CoD YouTuber MrDalekJD.

Mr. Peeks Easter Egg in MW3 Zombies

Start MW3 Zombies final story mission named Ascension. Enter the Dark Aether and complete the story mission. Mr Peeks will be obtained as a Reward Rift in Dark Aether after finishing the story mission in MW3 Zombies.

The Mr. Peeks stuffed toy is obtained after completing MW3 Zombies final story mission (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Drum Easter Egg in MW3 Zombies

A Drum key can be found on the East Side of the Tier 3 Zone in the map of Urzikstan in MW3 Zombies. Here's how to get it by following these steps:

The Echo of Drum key is obtained after completing the race between two Mr. Peeks in the map's Tier 3 Zone (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

In Tier 3 Zone of Urzikstan, get the Bloodburner Bike and complete a race between two Mr. Peeks toys. Follow the arrows to begin the race from one Mr. Peeks stuffed and then the other arrow to reach the second Mr. Peeks toy. Open the Reward Rift to get the Echo of Drum key.

Diary Easter Egg in MW3 Zombies

A Diary can be found in the Tier 2 Zone of the Urzikstan map where you need to kill five Mimics to get the Reward Rift and obtain the Echo of Locked Diary.

The Diary is obtained as part of the Reward Rift after killing five Mimics (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Follow these steps to get this Easter Egg easily:

At the Suburbs, get the three Triangles to light up in yellow while underwater. Once the Triangles light up, Mimics will spawn in your area. Kill five Mimics to obtain the Echo of Locked Diary under the Reward Rift.

Giraffe Easter Egg in MW3 Zombies

The Giraffe Easter Egg can be found in a Mercenary Camp inside the map. Here are the steps to follow:

The Giraffe toy is obtained through the Reward Rift after killing a Mercenary soldier with a Finishing Move (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Equip the Sergeant's Beret Schematic. Locate a Mercenary Camp in the map. Use the Sergeant's Beret Schematic to execute a Mercenary soldier by doing a Finishing Move. Interact with the Reward Rift to collect the Echo of Giraffe Toy.

Read More: Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, Zombies final mission, new Schematics, and more

That's pretty much everything to know about all Easter Eggs in MW3 Zombies and how to find them in Season 5 Reloaded.

For more news and the latest updates on MW3 Zombies and the Call of Duty franchise, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback