How to unlock Torque 35 in MW3 and Warzone

The Torque 35 combat bow is a newly introduced weapon in MW3 and Warzone, available with the Season 5 Reloaded update. Classified under the launcher category, this weapon can be unlocked by completing a set of Season 5 Week 5 challenges.

The Torque 35 is described as a modern combat bow with various capabilities, such as the ability to equip different types of arrows and a red dot sight for precise aiming. Players can shoot by aiming down sight, and the longer the power is applied, the greater the velocity and strength of the arrows.

This article outlines the steps to unlock the Torque 35 in Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the Torque 35 in MW3 and Warzone

To unlock the Torque 35 combat bow in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone, you must complete five of the Season 5 Week 5 challenges.

Torque 35 weapon in WZ and MW3 (Image via Activision)

These challenges reset every Wednesday, offering seven new ones each for MW3 Multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, totaling 21 per week.

However, to acquire the weapon, you only need to choose one title’s set and complete any five challenges from that list.

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges

Here are all the challenges, as presented in-game:

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges (Image via Activision)

Use a Field Upgrade 15 Times.

Get 25 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Weapon.

Get 10 Quickscope Kills with a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle.

Get 5 Operator Kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4.

Get 20 Operator Kills with Explosions.

Get 10 Operator Double Kills.

Get 5 Operator Kills with Killstreaks.

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 300 Toxic Damage Kills.

Get 150 Kills with Cryo Freeze with a Battle Rifle.

Get 300 Kills with a Scoped Battle Rifle.

Get 75 Kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4.

Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans.

Get 10 Zombie Kills without Taking Damage 20 Times.

Clear 5 Infested Strongholds.

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges (Image via Activision)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces).

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches.

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town).

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 Operator Kills in the South (Ground Zero).

In Warzone, complete 10 Contracts.

Acquiring the Torque 35 this week might be more challenging since the objectives are a little tougher compared to last week. While the challenges aren't overwhelmingly tough or time-consuming, they are a step up in terms of difficulty.

In MW3 Multiplayer, the challenges aren't solely focused on getting kills with weapons. Instead, you’ll need to secure kills using explosives, claymores, and Killstreaks. As long as you track your progress carefully, you should be fine.

MW3 Zombies challenges remain relatively easy but can be time-consuming, often requiring you to infil and exfil multiple regions, which adds to the overall effort.

Lastly, Warzone’s challenges could take more time this week. Instead of simply opening loot caches, you'll need to secure kills across various regions of Urzikstan, making it more difficult compared to the usual objectives.

