  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges: Rewards and how to complete

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges: Rewards and how to complete

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Aug 21, 2024 18:14 GMT
Two Operators in MW3 Season 5 and the Operator on the left is holding a weapon
Exploring all the new MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges are now live, bringing fans a plethora of new challenges to take on and rewards to earn. This week, the final reward is not just an Aftermarket Part or Kit. In fact, it is a new weapon. But more on that later. Call of Duty has kept the formula for weekly challenges the same as last week's challenges.

In each primary game mode i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, players are given a total of seven tasks to complete, each rewarding them with experience points upon completion. Completing five out of the seven challenges in any of the modes will unlock the final reward, which is a brand-new weapon.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges, what they entail, the rewards you can earn by completing them, and more.

also-read-trending Trending

All MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards:

MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)
All MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges mostly revolve around Equipment use. Compared to last week, it seems the level of difficulty has been turned up a notch but that doesn't mean you will face any issues completing any of them. Here are all the challenges and their rewards:

ChallengeReward
Use a Field Upgrade 15 Times2500 XP
Get 25 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Weapon5000 XP
Get 10 Quickscope Kills with a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle7500 XP
Get 5 Operator Kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines or C410000 XP
Get 20 Operator Kills with Explosions 5000 XP
Get 10 Operator Double Kills 5000 XP
Get 5 Operator Kills with Killstreaks 7500 XP

Also read: Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, Zombies final mission, new Schematics, and more

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

All MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)
All MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges aren't difficult as well. However, some of these tasks require Equipment usage, which might be troublesome for a few. That said, these can be easily completed using the exfil trick. To do the exfil trick, simply head over to an exfil location and wait for the helicopter to arrive.

This will spawn a horde of zombies. Refuse to get up on the heli and you can use these zombies to complete most of the tasks of this week. However, some tasks such as the 'Clear 5 Infested Strongholds' will require you to get to the appropriate locations marked on the map. Here's what Week 5 entails:

Challenge Reward
Get 300 Toxic Damage Kills2500 XP
Get 150 Kills with Cryo Freeze with a Battle Rifle5000 XP
Get 300 Kills with a Scoped Battle Rifle7500 XP
Get 75 Kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C410000 XP
Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans 5000 XP
Get 10 Zombie Kills without Taking Damage 20 Times 5000 XP
Clear 5 Infested Strongholds 7500 XP

Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

All Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)
All Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges require you to get kills in different parts of the map Fortune's Keep. These are pretty straightforward and as long as you are tracking the challenges, you will be done with most of them in a couple of matches. Here are all the challenges and rewards:

ChallengeReward
In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)5000 XP
In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)5000 XP
In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 time(s)10000 XP
In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches2500 XP
In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) 7500 XP
In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the South (Ground Zero) 7500 XP
In Warzone, complete 10 Contract(s) 5000 XP

Read more: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, events, personal records, and more

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges is the new Torque 35 Combat Bow. To unlock it, you must complete any five out of the seven challenges in any of the available game modes. Successful completion will unlock the new weapon in both MW3 and Warzone. It will be available in the Launcher category of weapons.

Torque 35 Combat Bow in MW3 (Image via Activision)
Torque 35 Combat Bow in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Torque 35 Combat Bow can equip different types of arrows and features a red dot sight right out of the bat. It works just as you would expect it to. You can shoot with it while aiming down the sight and the longer you hold the aim, the more lethal your arrows will be. Similarly, you can also hip fire for some quick close-range action. However these hits won't be as accurate nor would they deal high damage on the targets.

Hence, if you want to get your hands on the new weapon, it is recommended to get started with MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges right away.

That covers all MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and the rewards that they bring.

For more Call of Duty articles, check out the links below:

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी