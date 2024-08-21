MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges: Rewards and how to complete

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges are now live, bringing fans a plethora of new challenges to take on and rewards to earn. This week, the final reward is not just an Aftermarket Part or Kit. In fact, it is a new weapon. But more on that later. Call of Duty has kept the formula for weekly challenges the same as last week's challenges.

In each primary game mode i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, players are given a total of seven tasks to complete, each rewarding them with experience points upon completion. Completing five out of the seven challenges in any of the modes will unlock the final reward, which is a brand-new weapon.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges, what they entail, the rewards you can earn by completing them, and more.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards:

MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Multiplayer Season 5 Week 5 challenges mostly revolve around Equipment use. Compared to last week, it seems the level of difficulty has been turned up a notch but that doesn't mean you will face any issues completing any of them. Here are all the challenges and their rewards:

Challenge Reward Use a Field Upgrade 15 Times 2500 XP Get 25 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Weapon 5000 XP Get 10 Quickscope Kills with a Marksman Rifle or Sniper Rifle 7500 XP Get 5 Operator Kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines or C4 10000 XP Get 20 Operator Kills with Explosions 5000 XP Get 10 Operator Double Kills 5000 XP Get 5 Operator Kills with Killstreaks 7500 XP

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

All MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Week 5 challenges aren't difficult as well. However, some of these tasks require Equipment usage, which might be troublesome for a few. That said, these can be easily completed using the exfil trick. To do the exfil trick, simply head over to an exfil location and wait for the helicopter to arrive.

This will spawn a horde of zombies. Refuse to get up on the heli and you can use these zombies to complete most of the tasks of this week. However, some tasks such as the 'Clear 5 Infested Strongholds' will require you to get to the appropriate locations marked on the map. Here's what Week 5 entails:

Challenge Reward Get 300 Toxic Damage Kills 2500 XP Get 150 Kills with Cryo Freeze with a Battle Rifle 5000 XP Get 300 Kills with a Scoped Battle Rifle 7500 XP Get 75 Kills with Claymores, Proximity Mines, or C4 10000 XP Drink 10 Perk-A-Cola Cans 5000 XP Get 10 Zombie Kills without Taking Damage 20 Times 5000 XP Clear 5 Infested Strongholds 7500 XP

Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards

All Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges require you to get kills in different parts of the map Fortune's Keep. These are pretty straightforward and as long as you are tracking the challenges, you will be done with most of them in a couple of matches. Here are all the challenges and rewards:

Challenge Reward In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces) 5000 XP In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery) 5000 XP In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 time(s) 10000 XP In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches 2500 XP In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town) 7500 XP In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, Get 10 Operator Kills in the South (Ground Zero) 7500 XP In Warzone, complete 10 Contract(s) 5000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges is the new Torque 35 Combat Bow. To unlock it, you must complete any five out of the seven challenges in any of the available game modes. Successful completion will unlock the new weapon in both MW3 and Warzone. It will be available in the Launcher category of weapons.

Torque 35 Combat Bow in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Torque 35 Combat Bow can equip different types of arrows and features a red dot sight right out of the bat. It works just as you would expect it to. You can shoot with it while aiming down the sight and the longer you hold the aim, the more lethal your arrows will be. Similarly, you can also hip fire for some quick close-range action. However these hits won't be as accurate nor would they deal high damage on the targets.

Hence, if you want to get your hands on the new weapon, it is recommended to get started with MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges right away.

That covers all MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Week 5 challenges and the rewards that they bring.

