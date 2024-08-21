Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, Zombies final mission, new Schematics, and more 

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update in the CoD multiplayer brings several changes to the game. From the final story mission for MW3 Zombies to brand-new multiplayer modes, there is a lot to explore. It has also fixed several in-game bugs that players have been encountering for a while.

If you want to learn more about the Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes, keep reading.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes in the Modern Warfare 3 in Season 5 Reloaded update:

New Map Variant

Ink House (6v6, Stash House Variant)

Return to Palo Alto as Stash House gets the cel-shaded, inked look.

New Modes

Fishfection

Eliminated Survivors become Infected fish. Infect everyone, or survive the game to win.

Paintball

Paintball weapons and ammunition with enhanced sliding movements. Defeat the enemy team. All weapons are 1 shot kills.

Defuse or Destroy

Defend or Destroy the objective. No respawning.

Cyber Attack

Back by popular demand. Retrieve the EMP device and plant it near the enemy's Data Center.

New Weapons

Torque 35 (Launcher, Week 5 Challenges)

A combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.

Spear (Melee, Battle Pass)

Channel your inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapon boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies.

New Aftermarket Parts

JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27 Assault Rifle, Week 6 Challenges)

This aftermarket part replaces standard ammo with high-voltage power cells and the barrel with a photonic scatter barrel. Fire a spread of lethal laser blasts that take down enemies at short range.

JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, Week 7 Challenges)

Dual-wield Reclaimer 18 shotguns become a mobile artillery barrage with this aftermarket part. Accuracy and recoil control are minimal, but destruction is maximized.

New Events

Wildlife Most Wanted (August 21 - August 28)

It's time to unleash your inner animal! Complete event challenges or earn XP to unlock wild rewards

Emotional Overdrive (September 12 - September 18)

Don't rage quit just yet! Earn XP in-game to unlock slightly cursed rewards.

Global

Stability & Performance

Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.

Customization

Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.

Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.

Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.

Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.

Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.

Multiplayer

UIX

Added a Customize tab to the Armory Unlocks menu for Calling Cards, Emblems, and other cosmetic items.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit allowing Conversion Kits to be equipped with incompatible Attachments.

Voice chat indicators now respect the HUD safe area after Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded update.

Placeholder information is no longer displayed upon unlocking the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit.

Fixed an error caused by adding Orion Camo to Tracked Challenges after Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect Challenge completion targets to be displayed in the Tracker Challenges widget after Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded update.

Corrected the descriptions and pros/cons of several Attachments to accurately reflect their statistics after Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded update.

Progression

Added missing Armory Unlock Challenge for the Monolithic Suppressor S Attachment for the Rival-9 Submachine Gun after Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded update.

Maps

Dome

Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone Killstreak from targeting enemy players.

Get High

Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone Killstreak from targeting enemy players.

Corrected the flight height of the Counter UAV Killstreak to allow destruction.

Modes

COD Warrior

Fixed an issue causing players to become stuck in a round transition state.

Free-for-All

Fixed an issue causing the Guardian-SC, EMP, and Suppression Mine to not impact enemy players.

Kill Confirmed

Corrected the mode icon displayed during the lobby countdown.

Zombies

UIX

Bug Fixes

Fixed a missing subtitle for Ravenov after killing the Dokkaebi Warlord.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage in hipfire compared to aiming down sights

Weapons & Attachments

Shotguns

Reclaimer 18 Pack-a-Punched

Removed increased ammunition capacity.

Increased damage scale from 2x to 3x.

Increased damage range scale from 3x to 4x.

That covers everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty news and guides below:

