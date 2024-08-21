All bug fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out, revealing significant game-balancing changes such as bug fixes, UI changes, customization issue fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. These updates are crucial for maintaining overall gameplay balance and guaranteeing a smoother experience for players by addressing various issues.
This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of all the bug fixes across all titles, including MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, in Season 5 Reloaded.
MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: All bug fixes
Provided below is the list of all bug fixes and customization issue fixes implemented in MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:
Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded
Bug fixes
- Fixed an exploit allowing Conversion Kits to be equipped with incompatible Attachments.
- Voice chat indicators now respect the HUD safe area.
- Placeholder information is no longer displayed upon unlocking the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit.
- Fixed an error caused by adding Orion Camo to Tracked Challenges.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect Challenge completion targets to be displayed in the Tracker Challenges widget.
- Corrected the descriptions and pros/cons of several Attachments to accurately reflect their statistics.
MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a missing subtitle for Ravenov after killing the Dokkaebi Warlord.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage in hipfire compared to aiming down sights
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.
- Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.
- Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.
- Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.
- Fixed an issue causing the 2x multiplier banner on the tac-map to persist after the Contractor public event has ended.
Performance and customization issue fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Performance
- Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.
- Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.
Customization
- Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.
- Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.
- Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.
- Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.
- Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.
