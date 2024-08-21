All bug fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out, revealing significant game-balancing changes such as bug fixes, UI changes, customization issue fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. These updates are crucial for maintaining overall gameplay balance and guaranteeing a smoother experience for players by addressing various issues.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of all the bug fixes across all titles, including MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, in Season 5 Reloaded.

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: All bug fixes

Provided below is the list of all bug fixes and customization issue fixes implemented in MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an exploit allowing Conversion Kits to be equipped with incompatible Attachments.
  • Voice chat indicators now respect the HUD safe area.
  • Placeholder information is no longer displayed upon unlocking the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit.
  • Fixed an error caused by adding Orion Camo to Tracked Challenges.
  • Fixed an issue causing incorrect Challenge completion targets to be displayed in the Tracker Challenges widget.
  • Corrected the descriptions and pros/cons of several Attachments to accurately reflect their statistics.

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a missing subtitle for Ravenov after killing the Dokkaebi Warlord.

Gameplay

  • Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage in hipfire compared to aiming down sights

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.
  • Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.
  • Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.
  • Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.
  • Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.
  • Fixed an issue causing the 2x multiplier banner on the tac-map to persist after the Contractor public event has ended.

Performance and customization issue fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Performance

  • Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.
  • Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.

Customization

  • Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.
  • Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.
  • Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.
  • Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.
  • Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.

