All bug fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded patch notes are out, revealing significant game-balancing changes such as bug fixes, UI changes, customization issue fixes, weapon adjustments, and more. These updates are crucial for maintaining overall gameplay balance and guaranteeing a smoother experience for players by addressing various issues.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of all the bug fixes across all titles, including MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone, in Season 5 Reloaded.

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: All bug fixes

Provided below is the list of all bug fixes and customization issue fixes implemented in MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:

Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

Bug fixes

Fixed an exploit allowing Conversion Kits to be equipped with incompatible Attachments.

Voice chat indicators now respect the HUD safe area.

Placeholder information is no longer displayed upon unlocking the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit.

Fixed an error caused by adding Orion Camo to Tracked Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect Challenge completion targets to be displayed in the Tracker Challenges widget.

Corrected the descriptions and pros/cons of several Attachments to accurately reflect their statistics.

MW3 Zombies Season 5 Reloaded

Bug Fixes

Fixed a missing subtitle for Ravenov after killing the Dokkaebi Warlord.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage in hipfire compared to aiming down sights

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue with Trophy Systems causing Bunker Buster to become unusable for the duration of a match.

Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.

Fixed an issue preventing the Most Wanted progress indicator from being reduced when opening crates.

Fixed an issue preventing Ammo Depots from appearing on the map.

Fixed an issue causing certain shotgun ammunition attachments to use AR/LMG ammo instead of shotgun ammo.

Fixed a rare issue that would cause the Runaway Train public event to happen when the train was too far for players to reach.

Fixed an issue causing the 2x multiplier banner on the tac-map to persist after the Contractor public event has ended.

Performance and customization issue fixes in MW3 and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Performance

Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.

Customization

Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.

Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.

Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.

Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.

Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.

