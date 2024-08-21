What is Supreme Resurgence mode in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

The release of Season 5 Reloaded is marked with the inclusion of Supreme Resurgence mode in Warzone. The fan-favorite mode was first introduced in the Vanguard-integrated Warzone Season 5 Reloaded on September 29, 2022. Now, Supreme Resurgence is back in Rebirth Island and allows players to grab powerful ground loot imbued with various camos.

The article presents a comprehensive overview of the Supreme Resurgence mode in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, along with other relevant details.

Supreme Resurgence mode in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded explained

The Supreme Resurgence mode is available in Warzone's playlist. The mode has made a comeback in the latest iteration of Warzone and features premium ground loot. Rebirth Island is filled with incredible weapon blueprints imbued with a wide variety of camos, which do not provide any tactical advantage but add visual appeal to the weapons.

The mode gives new players a chance to get their hands on premium camos like Interstellar, Gold, One Trick, and Molten Obsidian among other animated camos that require hours of grind and achievements to unlock. However, the price of loadouts is increased so Operators have to hurry and pick up the best weapons on the ground to earn cash and increase their chance of survival.

The Resurgence timer in Supreme Resurgence mode in Warzone takes longer to complete, but players can reduce the timeout by getting kills in the game so that the fallen teammates can get back quickly. The mode encourages players to engage in frequent counters to get their loadouts and revive teammates, ultimately providing a fast-paced battle royale experience.

Players also have the chance to earn exclusive rewards by playing the new mode. They can get their hands on the new Spilled Beans weapon camo by playing their first Supreme Resurgence match in Warzone. While the loadout prices have gone up, it's also easier to get more cash as Elite Contracts are spawned all over the map.

Elite Contracts are time-limited side missions that can be completed to earn Elite Cache drops and other support items that help dominate the competition in Resurgence mode. These drops provide bonus XP, cash, rare killstreaks such as the Foresight Killstreak, a redacted weapon, the Specialist Perk Package, or an Advanced UAV.

That covers everything you need to know about the Supreme Resurgence mode in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

