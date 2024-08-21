Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone is now available in the in-game store. Interestingly, three more Wildlife Wanted bundles: CODFish, Guerilla, and Bite Me are already available in the title. As the name suggests, they are all inspired by the wildlife environment, which features premium cosmetic items.

That said, in this article, we take a closer look at the new Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Price of the Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone

The Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone costs 2400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to $19.99. However, you can get it at a lower price if you have some CP left. If you have insufficient points and want to purchase more, you can visit official stores like Battle.net, PlayStation Store, Steam, or Xbox Store.

For a better understanding here is the CP to Cash conversion rate:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

What’s included in the Wildlife Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The bundle contains six items: an operator, two weapon blueprints, one legal decal, a weapon sticker, and an emblem.

"Wooly Titan" operator Skin for Byline (Image via Activision)

Here is what you get after purchasing the Wildlife Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone:

" Wooly Titan " Operator Skin for Byline

" Operator Skin for Byline " Fuzzy Favorite " Weapon Blueprint for the SMG Superi 46 ( Tracer/Impact : Tuff Fluff Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for the SMG Superi 46 ( : Tuff Fluff Tracers) " Fluffy and Deadly " Weapon Blueprint for the RAM-7 ( Tracer/Impact : Tuff Fluff Tracers)

" Weapon Blueprint for the RAM-7 ( : Tuff Fluff Tracers) " Alpacitude " Large Decal

" Large Decal " Spit-Take " Weapon Sticker

" Weapon Sticker "Too Fluffy, Too Confused" Emblem

Is the Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

No, it is not worth buying as the items offered for 2400 CP are simply not justified. At the same price, you can get other Tracer Packs that provide more value-for-money items. Moreover, the bundle doesn't have a loading screen, unlike other Tracer packs in this price segment.

However, a plus point is that the Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat bundle includes blueprints of two meta weapons: Superi 46 and RAM-7.

That concludes everything there is to know about the latest Wildlife Wanted Alpackin Heat Tracer Pack in MW3 and Warzone.

