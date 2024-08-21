All new Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded

With the release of the latest patch notes, Activision introduced new Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded. These are additional attachments that modify weapons and enhance their performances. The latest patch notes introduced Aftermarket Parts for two weapons, BAL-27 (Assault Rifle) and Reclaimer 18 (Shotgun) as an update for Season 5 Realoded.

This article will look into the new Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded.

What are all the new Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded?

With the arrival of the latest patch, Activision has introduced two new Aftermarket Parts to the games: JAK Deathmarch and JAK Devastators. These can be unlocked after completing the Weekly Challenges.

Trending

The following are the new Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded and how they affect the weapons:

1) JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27 Assault Rifle)

The JAK Deathmarch Aftermarket Part in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded replaces the standard ammo of the BAL-27 with high-voltage power cells. It also replaces the barrel of the firearm with a photonic scatter barrel. Once modified, the weapon can fire lethal laser blasts that can take down enemies at a close range.

BAL-27 in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision)

Read more: All Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded bundles: Everything we know

As BAL-27 is currently in meta, the introduction of JAK Deathmarch can make it an insane firearm that can play a pivotal role in crucial situations. Players can unlock the Aftermarket Part after completing the Week 6 Challenges in Season 5 Reloaded.

2) JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18 Shotgun)

The JAK Devastators modify the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun into Dual Wield Reclaimers allowing the user to become a mobile artillery barrage. Additionally, its accuracy and recoil control are improved as well as its destruction value. Players can unlock the said Aftermarket part after completing the Week 7 Challenges.

Reclaimer 18 in Warzone and MW3(Image via Activision)

Also read: Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, Zombies final mission, new Schematics, and more

That said, players can look forward to receiving more Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded. All these Parts revive weapons that are not in the meta, making them a meta choice for players. Moreover, they bring changes to the monotonous gameplay by altering basic guns and making them deadly.

That concludes everything you need to know regarding the latest Aftermarket Parts in Warzone and MW3 Season 5 Reloaded.

Check out more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback