All Weapon and Killstreak balancing changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded are now live, detailing significant game-balancing updates like weapon and killstreak adjustments, bug fixes, UI changes, and more, which were not revealed in the content drop blog. These updates aim to provide a smoother and more balanced experience for players.

Importantly, adjustments to weapons and killstreaks play a key role in maintaining gameplay balance. Overpowered or underpowered elements can disrupt the experience, creating unfair advantages and diminishing the overall fairness of gunplay.

This article will provide all the weapon and Killstreak changes implemented in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded.

All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

Given below are all the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs implemented to ensure gameplay balance.

Assault Rifles

DG-56

Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

M4 (MWII)

Removed duplicate VX Pineapple and FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel Attachments.

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

With the BAS-B, shots that land below the waist now deal damage equal to those that hit the torso.

MTZ-762

Increased maximum damage range from 29.2m to 33m (+13%).

FTAC Recon (MWII)

Increased near-medium damage from 43 to 50 (+16%).

Increased medium damage from 41 to 50 (+22%).

Increased far-medium damage from 38 to 45 (+18%).

Increased minimum damage from 38 to 40 (+5%).

Submachine Guns

Rival-9

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Kit

Fixed an issue preventing the Quartermaster Suppressor Muzzle Attachment from properly equipping.

Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762

Decreased sprint to fire time from 285ms to 262ms (-8%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 420ms (-7%).

Increased rate of fire from 492rpm to 545rpm (+11%).

Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x (+10%).

Increased lower torso and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

RPK (MWII)

JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit

Increased incoming flinch from 0.17n to 0.68n (+300%).

Increased hipfire spread minimum from 3.6deg/s to 10deg/s (+178%).

Increased hipfire spread maximum from 9deg/s to 14deg/s (+56%).

Increased recoil gun kick from 23.16deg/s to 38.60deg/s (+67%).

Increased horizontal recoil from 18.63deg/s to 23.29deg/s (+25%).

Increased vertical recoil from 56.45deg/s to 94.08deg/s (+67%).

Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8

Increase rate of fire from 316rpm to 353rpm (+12%).

Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).

SP-R 208 (MWII)

Removed incompatible Paracord Grip Underbarrel Attachment.

Handguns

P890 (MWII)

Akimbo P890 Rear Grip

Decrease hipfire spread by 20%.

Decrease damage range penalty by 20%.

.50 GS (MWII)

Akimbo .50 GS Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

X12 (MWII)

Akimbo X12 Rear Grip

Removed hipfire spread penalty.

Removed damage range penalty.

Basilisk (MWII)

Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

FTAC Siege (MWII)

Akimbo FTAC Siege Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 20%.

Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.

GS Magna (MWII)

GS Magna Akimbo Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

9mm Daemon (MWII)

Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.

Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

X13 Auto (MWII)

Akimbo X13 Rear Grip

Decreased hipfire spread by 40%.

Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.

Note: With these changes, the average time-to-kill of MWII Akimbo Handguns is now competitive with MWIII Akimbo Handguns. Thus, we’ve opted to improve the usability of these weapons rather than outright removing the inherited damage penalty.

All Perks changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

Infantry Vest

Added a second Gear Perk slot.

Note: This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

All Killstreak changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

I.M.S.

Increased the hitbox size of explosives to further allow counterability.

Increased enemy detection radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%).

Decreased duration for the explosive to reach its vertical apex from 2s to 1.5s (-25%).

Mortar Strike

Fixed an issue preventing announcer voicelines from acknowledging kills.

Carpet Bomb

Fixed an issue preventing announcer voicelines from acknowledging kills.

Advanced UAV

Enemy players equipped with Ghost T/V Camo Gear or Assassin Vest are no longer demoted to a dot indicator on the minimap.

