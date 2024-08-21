Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024): Everything we know

The Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024) is now live, marking the first update released alongside the Season 5 Reloaded patch. The previous playlist was completely identical to the one before it. However, this latest update introduces significant changes. Raven Software, one of the developers, refreshes the playlist weekly to maintain engaging gameplay and avoid monotony.

The current playlist was refreshed at 9 AM PT on August 21, 2024, and will remain active until September 4, 2024. After that, a new update will again bring additional changes.

This article provides the all the details about the Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024), covering all available maps and modes for this period.

Also read: WZ Season 5 Reloaded patch notes: New modes, events, personal records, and more

Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024): All available maps and modes

The Call of Duty Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024), brings a major change with the addition of a new limited-time mode called Supreme Resurgence. This returning mode was first introduced in the original WZ back in 2022 as a limited-time feature.

Trending

Here is the list of all maps and modes available in this week's playlist update:

Supreme Resurgence (Quads) - Rebirth Island (limited-time)

- Rebirth Island (limited-time) Ranked Play (Trios) - Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island Plunder (Quads) - Urzikstan

Urzikstan Battle Royale (Solos, Trios, Quads) - Urzikstan

Urzikstan Resurgence (Duos) - Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island Resurgence (Trios) - Map Rotation

Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024) (Image via Activision)

Besides adding the limited-time mode, the update also introduces minor changes to squad options. In Battle Royale (Urzikstan), the Duos option has been removed, while Quads and Solos have been removed from Resurgence: Rebirth Island and Map Rotation, respectively.

It’s been a while since popular modes like Plunder, Buy Back, and Lockdown have been included in playlist updates. The next update is also unlikely to introduce any major changes, offering only minor adjustments to squad options instead.

Supreme Resurgence in Warzone explained

With the recent Warzone playlist update (Aug 21-Sep 4, 2024), the Supreme Resurgence mode has been added exclusively to Rebirth Island Quads.

This mode features longer match times and offers incredible ground loot with Epic and Legendary items. Non-competitive items such as Mines, Shock Sticks, and Drones have been removed. Players will find a variety of custom-built weapons including the FJX Horus, STG44, Kar98k, Superi 46, SVA 545, RPK, and TAQ-56, all equipped with unique camos like Super Slick, Orion, Interstellar, Borealis, and Mercury.

Additionally, players who win their first match in Supreme Resurgence will receive a unique reward: the Spilled Beans Weapon Camo.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

All bug fixes in MW3 and WZ Season 5 Reloaded

All Weapon and Killstreak balancing changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 5 Reloaded

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback