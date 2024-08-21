Call of Duty players who are thinking of unlocking Spear in Warzone and MW3 need not worry too much. There's a very simple method through which they can get the brand new Spear melee weapon thanks to the recent release of the Season 5 Reloaded update.

This article will reveal crucial details on how to unlock Spear in Warzone and MW3 under the new mid-season update.

Unlock Spear in Warzone and MW3 with this method

To successfully unlock Spear in Warzone and MW3, you need to check the Classified Sector featured in the Season 5 Battle Pass map. Although it was previously hidden, the Classified Sector should now be activated following the launch of the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Trending

The Spear is the final reward for players who complete the Classified Sector in the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock the five different melee-based challenges. These challenges need to be finished in order to get the Spear eventually.

The Classified Sector for the Spear melee weapon is marked with a red circle under the Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Per the official description for the melee weapon, you can channel your "inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapon boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies.”

One can use the throwable Spear in matches to get an edge over their enemies in Warzone and MW3. It also offers a great advantage in close-range fights. Plus, the melee weapon is retrievable which means you can get it back even after throwing it at a far-away target.

Moreover, you can even unlock Spear-based Camos, namely the Color Wave and Glitch, by completing challenges specific to this weapon under the new update.

That's pretty much everything there's to know about how to unlock Spear in Warzone and MW3 following the release of the Season 5 Reloaded update.

More content to explore in MW3 under the new update

Unlocking the Spear isn't the only thing players can do in the latest update. Modern Warfare 3 has also received some new game modes to keep most busy. For example, there's a multiplayer mode called Paintball in which one can eliminate opponents with a simple paintball shot from their guns.

A still from Cyber Attack mode in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Then, there's another exciting mode called Cyber Attack which is a no-respawn mode. In this experience, one team needs to retrieve an EMP device before planting it at their opponent's data center. Every two rounds, both teams switch sides and the first team to win five rounds eventually claims the victory.

Read More: What is Defuse and Destroy in Modern Warfare 3?

For more news and the latest updates on Warzone and MW3, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback