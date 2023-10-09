Best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta: Class setup, perks, and more

The beta test phase of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is currently live and it has unveiled a part of the brand-new armory that the upcoming title will possess. Among the weapons present in the game, the MCW is the designation of one of the most favorite guns in the series, the ACR assault rifle. With it back in the latest title, many players are quite excited to get their hands on it once again.

This article will index the best loadout for the MCW assault rifle in the game, alongside its best class setup.

Best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3

To get the best performance from the MCW in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), players will have to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - HMRES MOD Suppressor

HMRES MOD Suppressor Stock - MCW Lancer Tactical Stock

MCW Lancer Tactical Stock Ammunition - 5.56 NATO High Grain

5.56 NATO High Grain Rear Grip - RB Talon-X3 Grip

RB Talon-X3 Grip Magazine - 40 Round Mag

Best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Beta (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

This gun boasts a very high recoil control even in its default configuration. As such, most of the attachments listed above have been chosen to improve upon other parameters like aim-down sight speed, bullet velocity, and damage range.

With red dots being back on the minimap, firing unsuppressed weapons will cause the operator's position to be revealed. Thus, the HMRES MOD Suppressor will ensure that the players's location is not pinged on the minimap when firing. Alongside that, this muzzle attachment will also improve the bullet velocity.

will ensure that the players's location is not pinged on the minimap when firing. Alongside that, this muzzle attachment will also improve the bullet velocity. The MCW Lancer Tactical Stock will make the gun responsive enough for multiplayer gameplay. Not only will it increase the weapon's aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speed, it will also reduce the bullet spread during hip-fire and tac-stance firing.

will make the gun responsive enough for multiplayer gameplay. Not only will it increase the weapon's aim-down sight and sprint-to-fire speed, it will also reduce the bullet spread during hip-fire and tac-stance firing. The 5.56 NATO High Grain is the Modern Warfare 3 equivalent of the High-Velocity bullets from its predecessor. As such, it will improve both the bullet velocity and damage range.

is the Modern Warfare 3 equivalent of the High-Velocity bullets from its predecessor. As such, it will improve both the bullet velocity and damage range. The RB Talon-X3 Grip will reduce both the actual and visual recoil of the firearm. Alongside that, it will also improve the firing aim stability.

will reduce both the actual and visual recoil of the firearm. Alongside that, it will also improve the firing aim stability. Lastly, the 40 Round Mag will ensure that the gun has enough bullets to eliminate multiple enemies before having to reload.

Best MCW Class setup in Modern Warfare 3

The Engineering Vest of MW3 Beta (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

The best class setup for MCW in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is as follows:

Secondary firearm - Renetti

Renetti Tactical - Battle Rage

Battle Rage Field Equipment - Munition Box

Munition Box Vest - Engineer Vest

Perk Package

Gloves - Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots - Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1 - EOD Padding

EOD Padding Gear 2 - Bone Conduction Headset

The Renetti handgun will be the perfect companion for the MCW assault rifle in the multiplayer modes. For tactical, players can equip the Battle Rage. It will give the operators improved healing and tactical sprint. The Munition Box will refill the ammo counter in case they are out of bullets in the middle of a match.

The Engineering Vest will allow operators to equip up to four perks, alongside faster Field Upgrade recharge. It will also improve players' situational awareness by spotting enemies' equipment, Field Upgrade, and Killstreaks through the wall.

The EOD Padding of Modern Warfare 3 Beta (Image via Activision and YouTube/Hero)

When it comes to perks in MW3, the Scavenger Gloves will let players collect ammo for their primary weapon from the dead enemies. The Lightweight Boots will improve the overall mobility, and the EOD Padding will reduce the damage taken from explosions. And lastly, the Bone Conduction Headsets will allow players to hear enemy footsteps from a greater distance.

This concludes the best loadout for the MCW in the beta test phase. To get the latest information about Modern Warfare 3 Beta, visit Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.