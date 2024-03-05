How to unlock SOA Subverter in Warzone and MW3

A new mid-range rifle is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 2 Reloaded. The SOA Subverter is one of the weapons to be introduced in the mid-season update, which will finally be available on MW3 and Warzone on March 6. The new season will bring in tons of new content, including two new weapons: a sword-like melee weapon called Soulrender, and this new battle rifle.

Battle rifles have been performing well in the game, and the new weapon is expected to be a popular pick in the upcoming season. Here's how you can get your hands on the new battle rifle in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone

Similar to the new weapons in the previous seasons, the SOA Subverter can be unlocked by completing a set of Weekly Challenges. The specific challenges will be available once the Season 2 Reloaded goes live.

Previous weapons unlocked via Weekly Challenges were obtained by completing at least five tasks from the challenges list. You can choose any five from the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale Weekly Challenges.

The new battle rifle will also come with three weapon camos: Fjord, Tidepool, and Dopamine. These camos can be unlocked by completing specific weapon-related challenges. Unlock the weapon first before getting your hands on the camos.

SOA Subverter in MW3 and Warzone explained

The SOA Subverter is the newest addition to the Battle Rifle lineup in MW3 and Warzone. It's a 7.62-chambered rifle that can perform well in mid-long-range fights.

In the Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded blog, the weapon description reads:

"With an effective damage range up to 25 meters and the highest rate of fire within its class, the SOA Subverter is well worth considering as your new main weapon. Its steady upward recoil is easily manageable for staying on target through sustained fire, combined with a solid damage output that downs most enemies in three to four shots before factoring in Armor Plates."

The weapon will be available on March 6 once the Season 2 Reloaded update goes live.

