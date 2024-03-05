What to expect from Warhammer 40K crossover in Warzone and MW3?

The highly anticipated Warhammer 40K crossover in Warzone and MW3 has been revealed through the recent content drop blog, providing comprehensive information on the event. By partnering with a big franchise like Warhammer 40K, the game will introduce numerous new elements inspired by the universe, including bundles, a mode, and a brand-new event.

Players will have the opportunity to collect their favorite defenders of the galaxy-spanning Imperium by purchasing the bundles and earn free rewards by achieving milestones in the exclusive Warhammer 40,000 event.

This article will provide detailed information about the Warhammer 40K crossover content coming to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone in the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Warzone and MW3 Warhammer 40K crossover explored

New Juggermosh multiplayer mode

In this new mode, you will play as an Ultramarine with the same capabilities as the Juggernaut Recon Killstreak. It features Kill Confirmed and Domination modes with a third-person perspective.

Your objective is to possess the OHK (one-hit kill) melee weapon — a flesh-tearing Chainsword placed at the map's center. As you fight through the battlefield, gather armor from fallen enemies to repair your damaged armor. Engage in battle and aim for headshots to inflict maximum damage.

Additionally, health bars will be displayed above each player's head, and the player with the lowest health will potentially be the primary target.

New event: Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor!

The event will start on March 13, 2024, and last 14 days, concluding on March 27, 2024. During this time, you must earn in-game XP to unlock rewards. Furthermore, equipping the “Ultramarines” Operator Skin or the “Blood Angels” Operator Skin from the Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Bundle will boost earned event XP.

The rewards included in the event are as follows:

“Inquisitorial Seal” Weapon Sticker.

Weapon Sticker. “ Know No Fear ” Large Decal.

” Large Decal. “ For the Emperor ” Emblem.

” Emblem. “ Righteous Hatred ” Weapon Charm.

” Weapon Charm. “ Psyk-out ” Grenade Tactical Skin.

” Grenade Tactical Skin. “ Sons of Sanguinius ” Animated Calling Card.

” Animated Calling Card. “ March for Macragge ” Calling Card.

” Calling Card. “ Innocence Proves Nothing ” Animated Emblem.

” Animated Emblem. “ Adeptus Astartes ” Loading Screen.

” Loading Screen. “Righteous Storm” WSP-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint.

Three Warhammer 40K bundles

With the Warhammer 40000 crossover, Warzone and MW3 will introduce three exclusive bundles, which include:

Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marines Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Sisters of Battle

Warhammer 40,000 Sisters of Battle Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Astra Militarum

