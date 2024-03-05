How to use Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) in Warzone

The Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) is a new Field Upgrade in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. Veteran fans of the title will be familiar with the PDS from the days of Warzone Caldera. As the name suggests, the Field Upgrade, when deployed, releases a chemical that counters the toxic gas of the circles and, thus, creates a safe area for players to play within. However, it only lasts for a while and will run out after a fixed time.

This can come in handy, especially on big maps such as Urzikstan. But that does not mean it won't have its uses in the Resurgence maps.

Let us look closer at the new Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) in Warzone and how to use it effectively in the game.

Guide to using the new Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) in Warzone

Using the Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) is quite straightforward. But first, you'll have to get your hands on it. You can get the Field Upgrade from Buy Stations, dead enemies, or loot caches. Once you get a hold of it, it's time to put it to use.

When inside the gas circle, deploy the Portable Decontamination Station like any other Field Upgrades in the title. Doing so will create a safe zone for your teammates. Inside this safe zone, you will no longer require a Gas Mask, which allows you and your teammates to stay outside for longer.

However, there's a catch. This safe zone by design will also allow your enemies to survive inside. Since the zone is visible to all players, including your enemies, they might be attracted to the location and try to take advantage of it.

That said, there are alternative ways to use the Field Upgrade. You can use it on a body of water or drop it atop your vehicle and ride around the gas zone without getting damaged. However, the effects only last for a limited time, and the timer lasts even shorter during the sixth circle of gas.

This is a brilliant move as it will prevent players from camping out during the final circles and promote a healthier way to end the game.

That covers everything that there is to know about using the new Field Upgrade Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

