PDS Field Upgrade is officially coming to Warzone Season 2

After a long wait, the fan-favorite PDS Field Upgrade is finally coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 2. While fans have been waiting for the Resurgence map Fortune's Keep's return, Raven Software has posted an image on X hinting that the classic Field Upgrade will arrive later on in Season 2. For veterans, this was one of the most popular accessories to use and gain tactical advantage.

If you want to learn what this Field Upgarde is and how it works in Warzone, read ahead.

What is PDS Field Upgrade in Warzone?

For fans who are unfamiliar with this feature, the Portable Decontamination Station was one of the most popular tools in Warzone Caldera. Activision launched this tool in Vanguard Season 2, and it immediately became the first choice to pick up.

Just like any other Field Upgrade, players could find the PDS Field Upgrade randomly on the map. It was best for those who liked to stay in the toxic gas and play from behind.

Upon activation, it created a safe radius and users wouldn't take any kind of damage from the toxic gas zone in the CoD battle royale. It was quite popular in Warzone Caldera Season 2 due to the introduction of the Nebula Gas V.

By using said item, players could deal some serious damage to opponents as it was the same toxic gas as outside the safe zone. However, by using the PDS as a shield, it was easier to navigate, and anyone who was within the radius, would be safe.

Adding the Field Upgrade to Warzone again raises a question - is the Nebula Gas also on its way? Notably, Activision is yet to say anything about it. Furthermore, we don't have the exact release date for the equipment either. Given what Raven Software said in the post, it is expected that the Field Upgrade will be a feature added to the game in Season 2 Reloaded.

What do you think about Call of Duty adding the PDS Field Upgrade in Warzone again?