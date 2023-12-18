How to use Reinforcement Flare in Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone has introduced a plethora of new elements to the game in the past few months. From new mechanics to new maps, Activision has been actively pushing updates to the game as they attempt to deliver a balanced and fair competitive experience to fans.

One of the most popular elements Warzone 2 saw was the Reinforcement Flares in Season 4. The Field Upgrade is one of the most useful gadgets you can have in your arsenal.

This article will offer a brief guide on how to use Reinforcement Flare in the game.

What is the Reinforcement Flare in Warzone?

Reinforcement Flares are one of the most recent Field Upgrades in Warzone 2 that came in Season 4. The flare gun allows you to redeploy your teammates back into the battlefield. It is a similar feature to Apex Legends' banner system, with Activision taking extra steps to make it more realistic and tactical.

The Field Upgrade came to the game alongside a popular Resurgence map called Vondel that allowed gamers to unlock many new elements and cosmetics through challenges.

How to use Reinforcement Flares in Warzone?

Unlocking and using Reinforcement Flare (Image via Activision/JC Amaterasu YouTube)

Here's how you can use Reinforcement Flares in the Battle Royale:

Spawn on the Vondel map and look for Reinforcement Flares through loot caches or random ground loot. The Field Upgrade is exclusive to the Vondel map.

You can also purchase Reinforcement Flares at a Buy Station on Vondel for cash.

Once equipped, you will simply have to press X on your keyboard to use the upgrade.

If you're playing on a console, press L1+R1/LB+RB (bumpers).

It is crucial to know that a Reinforcement Flare can be used to redeploy any one of your teammates. Furthermore, if multiple squad members are down, the flare will make a random pick without offering you a choice to revive a specific player.

How to unlock Reinforcement Flares in the game?

During the Field Upgrade's release in Season 4, Activision stated that to unlock Reinforcement Flares, you must complete a specific community challenge called Assault on Vondel. The Season 4 community event featured a plethora of community challenges that helped gamers unlock the equipment and add to the arsenal.

Warzone has come a long way from its initial launch in 2020. With Modern Warfare III also stepping over, the new and upgraded version of the Battle Royale has much to offer. That said, we are yet to see what Activision has in its pipeline.