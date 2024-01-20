How to defeat Dokkaebi in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Dokkaebi is a new Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, introduced as part of the Season 1 Reloaded content update. This fierce soldier is a lieutenant for the group Terminus Outcomes. Her expertise lies in the use of technology for warfare. To fight her, one must be prepared to take down autonomous drones, turrets, and other electronic weapons.

But don't be fooled by her geek-like appearance, as she's equally good at handling firearms and will shoot you down whenever she gets a chance. Hence, in this guide, we'll look at how you can reach and defeat the new Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find Dokkaebi in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Finding Dokkaebi's fortress in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

To defeat Dokkaebi in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you must first get to her fortress. It is located on top of the skyscraper in Zaravan City, inside the Tier 2 or the medium threat area. Refer to your tactical map for exact coordinates.

But before you get access to Dokaebbi's fortress, you'll need a keycard. It can be easily acquired by completing a Mercenary Stronghold. Once you've got the key, you can infiltrate her fortress and begin your inquisition.

How to defeat the Warlord Dokkaebi in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Taking down Dokkaebi inside her fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Once you've acquired the keycard to Dokkaebi's fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, follow these steps to defeat her:

Head over to her fortress and use the keycard to access her hideout.

Next, proceed to the upper levels of the skyscrapers. You can use the elevator the Wheelson is guiding to reach the top.

You will face tons of shielded enemies and drones in this area. Take them down.

You will also face a few sentry turrets and a Wheelson, so it is advised to carry EMP gadgets to make defeating them easier.

Once you reach the top, you will come across the new Warlord. She will be using her drones to fly away from you. Take down these drones so that she is rendered flightless.

Once she is on the ground, eliminate her and all the Terminus Outcomes soldiers in the area.

This will open up a Reward Rift, allowing you to collect a Wonder Weapon and a Weapon blueprint.

Before heading into the mission, it is highly advised to pack up sufficient ammunition, proper Pack-a-Punch weapons, several armor plates, and the necessary gear, such as EMP gadgets and Self-Revive kits, to make the entire mission a breeze.

That covers everything there is to know about defeating the new Warlord in MW3 Zombies.