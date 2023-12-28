How to upgrade Pack-a-Punch Wonder Weapons to Tier 4 using the new glitch in MW3 Zombies

The Wonder Weapons are unique and powerful firearms exclusively found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies). They are lethal and obtainable through Rewards Rifts, Mystery Box, and Crafting Schematics. Recently, MW3 Zombies expert MrDalekJD revealed a new trick that enhances their power even more by transforming them into Tier 4 weapons.

The trick mendates following precise steps, and you won't be able to achieve it if any point is not done in order. Worry not, as this article will provide a step-by-step guide, allowing you to upgrade your Wonder Weapon to Tier 4 Pack-a-Punch in MW3 Zombies.

Tier 4 Pack-a-Punch Wonder Weapon glitch in MW3 Zombies

Higher raraity Wunderwaffe DG-2 eliminating tier 3 zombies in a single shot (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

This glitch requires you to follow a specific order of steps. Doing so will improve your Wonder Weapon to a Tier 4 Pack-a-Punch variant and significantly increase its power.

By successfully completing each step, you can achieve a high-rarity Wonder Weapon that is capable of eliminating Tier 3 zombies within seconds. For example, upgrading the V-R11 makes it so powerful that it can eliminate a Mega Abomination in just two shots. Additionally, the Wunderwaffe DG-2 is also an excellent option. If you want to try out this glitch, equip one of these powerful Wonder Weapons.

To execute this Tier 4 Pack-a-Punch Wonder Weapon glitch in MW3 Zombies, follow these specific steps:

1) Before hopping into a zombie match, equip your preferred Wonder Weapon, the Juggernaut Killstreak, and a Legendary Aether Tool.

2) Once you are in a match, ensure that the Wonder Weapon that you intend to upgrade to Tier 4 Pack-a-Punch is placed in the second slot.

3) As you approach the high-threat zone, equip yourself with powerful gear, such as a 3-plate armor vest, formidable weapons, and at least a minimum of 30,000 essence.

Utilizing the Juggernaut (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

4) Use the Juggernaut Killstreak and keep in mind that this is a very important step. Drop both your weapons before picking up the Juggernaut from the Care Package.

Using Legendary Aether Tool to upgrade the Wonder Weapon (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

5) Use the Juggernaut until its ammo is depleted. Subsequently, your dropped second-slot Wonder Weapon will automatically be equipped, but its rarity will be the lowest (grey).

6) Now, use the Legendary Aether Tool on this grey rarity Wonder Weapon. This action will transform its rarity to Legendary, a variant that typically does not exist for Wonder Weapons.

Pack-a-Punch the Wonder Weapon to level 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

7) Finally, Pack-a-Punch your Wonder Weapon to level 3, either by spending 30,000 essence or by utilizing a Flawless Aetherium Crystal for a direct upgrade to level 3.

Following these steps will result in a highly powerful Wonder Weapon with a rarity that exceeds standard options. The additional Pack-a-Punch level 3 upgrade will increase its power even further, thus transforming it into a Tier 4 weapon.

This is not a game-breaking glitch, so it may stay for a while. However, there is no guarantee, and the developers may fix this at any moment. So speed is of the essence if you wish to upgrade your weapon.

