Modern Warfare 3 Zombies 'Closing Time' Act 3 Tier 4 Mission: How to complete, rewards, and more

Closing Time is a Tier 4 mission in Act 3 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The mission entails three objectives: First, you must enter the Aether Storm. Second, you need to kill 50 zombies inside the Aether Storm. Lastly, you need to defeat the Stormcaller inside the Aether Storm. This mission poses a significant challenge, especially when tackled solo, and without thorough preparation, success would be nearly impossible.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to completing the Closing Time mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, along with some valuable tips.

How to complete the Closing Time mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Aether Storm in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

Strategic planning is essential before beginning the Closing Time mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Aether Storms, denoted by a purple biohazard symbol on the Tac map, occur at random locations. The zombie-infested Urzikstan map is divided into three zones: High threat in the center, medium threat in the borders, and low threat on the edges.

In the low-threat zone, tier 2 zombies will spawn within the Aether Storm, while the medium-threat zone will have tier 3 zombies, the most formidable ones. To overcome these obstacles, make sure you have a powerful weapon—ideally upgraded to level 3 via Pack-a-Punch or level 2 for low-threat storms. Additionally, gather enough ammunition, armor plates, a 3-plate vest, grenades, decoy grenades, and essential perks like Jugger-Nog and Deadshot Daiquiri.

Facilitate easy completion by immediately accessing your Tac map to locate the Aether Storm upon deployment. If the storm is not in the low-threat zone, think about restarting and beginning a new match until a suitable place is found. The Wunderwaffe DG-2 wonder weapon significantly simplifies the mission, allowing for the easy elimination of the Stormceller when the storm is in the low-threat zone.

When prepared, proceed to the Aether Storm location and enter the storm to complete your first objective. Prioritize your goal of defeating the Stormcaller first. Use decoy grenades to distract the zombie hordes, allowing you to concentrate on the Stormcaller. Execute precise headshots while maintaining continuous fire to prevent health regeneration. Ensure that you defeat the boss within the bounds of the storm since eliminating it outside of the storm will not count.

Taking down the Stormcaller (Image via Activision and YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

After defeating the boss of the Aether Storm, you will complete the third objective, and now you can turn your focus to the second objective, which is to eliminate 50 zombies. With this, you will have successfully completed the Closing Time mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Rewards for completing the Closing Time mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Rewards for completing the Closing Time mission in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

When you complete the Act 3 Tier 4 Closing Time mission in MW3 Zombies, you will be rewarded with the Legendary Aether Tool Acquisition and an additional 2500 XP.

