How to get the Wunderwaffe DG-2 wonder weapon on Shi No Numa in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is yet another evolution of the iconic zombie game mode introduced in World at War back in 2009. The game has a fun habit of reintroducing classic maps, weapons, and levels from previous experiences to keep them in circulation.

The Zombies' gameplay mode somehow manages to never grow old, even as most of the zombie fad has faded. Players love banding with a few friends to face the undead hordes with their weapons and wits. In a callback to the mode's origins, Vanguard recently spruced up a classic map with a classic weapon.

The Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Shi No Numa

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies has brought the classic Japanese swamp from World at War to the 2021 entry. Something is pleasing about the fact that both games are returning to World War II that came out between Modern Warfare one and two.

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 is a unique wonder weapon for the Shi No Numa map. Players must gather many pieces, then assemble them on the workbench next to the new Dig Site location.

Players must find the gun's barrel, then collect and charge three vacuum fuses to make the gun. The barrel can be found on a shelf in the Fishing Hut, immediately next to the door into the building.

The Communication Room holds one uncharged fuse sitting at the table. Players will need to head to the Storage Hut and activate the red box marked with the Repair Trap logo. Use that trap to rack up a few kills while the fuse charges, then pick it up once it's done.

The first floor of the central building in the Excavation Area features a Tesla Coil. Players will have to drag the area's boss, Zaballa, over to this area and bait out her mine attacks. Hit the coil with that technique over and over to charge the fuse, which will appear on the table.

Inside the Comms room, a third fuse can be found fully charged. It's connected to a radio on a shelf by the door.

Bring the barrel to the generator in the Comm Room Exterior. Leave the barrel on top of it, whereupon it'll be struck by lightning. The player will have to defend it for a while before it's charged.

Once everything is charged and ready, head to the aforementioned workbench to put it all together.

Getting the Wunderwaffe DG-2 from the RNG in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. Unearth secrets in Shi No Numa. Round. After. Round. 🧟‍ #Vanguard Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. #CODBlog intel: bit.ly/Shi-No-Numa Unearth secrets in Shi No Numa. Round. After. Round. 🧟‍🔥#Vanguard Zombies introduces Survival gameplay, a new main quest, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon and more. #CODBlog intel: bit.ly/Shi-No-Numa https://t.co/AMzOY7AWmx

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies does offer another way to get this great weapon. Rather than work, this method takes a ton of good luck.

The Zombie gameplay mode offers a Mystery Box that players can spin for a random reward. While the odds are extremely slim, players can technically win the Wunderwaffen on this roulette. Spinning the Mystery Box on Round 10 offers two chances to pick up a DG-2, doubling the odds.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reintroduced one of the most beloved classic zombie maps. This iconic weapon is a reminder of how far the game has come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far