How to unlock Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 introduced a few new gold schematics to improve gameplay and facilitate challenges. The Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic stands out, as it provides the unique opportunity to upgrade your weapon to Pack-a-Punch level 3 directly. However, obtaining it is not an easy endeavor, and solo encounters prove to be nearly impossible.

Securing this ultra-rarity item requires meticulous preparation with a well-coordinated squad, powerful gear, and a planned strategy. The item is a reward for defeating a formidable boss, but it is not always guaranteed. As a result, you may need to repeat the entire process to earn another opportunity to obtain this unique schematic.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how you can obtain the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to acquire the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is obtained by defeating the elusive Greylorm. Finding this hidden mystery boss necessitates the completion of specific procedures. Once these steps are fulfilled, the fearsome worm monster will appear within the Aether Storm, and you must defeat it.

After defeating the Greylorm, a reward rift will appear, with a high probability of granting the special-grade gold schematic.

How to find and defeat the Greylorm boss in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To find the Greylorm boss in MW3 Zombies, follow the steps below:

Start a zombie match.

Open the Tac map and confirm the presence of two Ammo Cache locations in the H3 map coordinate.

If absent, inspect other potential locations where two unusual Ammo Cache spawn near each other.

Now, locate the "F" shaped building in the H2 map coordinate.

Inside the building, identify a room containing the Urzikstan map on the second floor.

Examine the pictures on each side of the Urzikstan map in the room.

Each photo will depict a location where a Calibration Data USB can be found.

Open your Tac map and mark the four locations revealed in the pictures.

Head to each marked location and conduct a thorough search to locate and retrieve the Calibration Data USB.

Once you have collected all four USBs, head to the location where the two Ammo Cache spawned.

Identify the four Refractors located near the Ammo Cache.

Wait for the Aether Storm to pass by, which will activate the Refractors.

Once they are active, place each Calibration Data USB into each Refractor.

Wait a few moments after placing the USBs for the Greylorm boss to emerge from the ground.

Defeating the fearsome Greylorm boss proves to be a tremendous challenge within the Aether Storm, where endless formidable zombies attack at the same time. A well-coordinated squad armed with powerful Pack-a-Punch level 3 weapons, gas masks, and various Perk-a-Colas like Deadshot Daiquiri, Jugger-Nog, and Stamin-Up, as well as self-revives, is required for success.

Engaging the boss necessitates a strategic approach: target its weak parts, which are found in the middle glowy portion, similar to the Orcus boss. Evade its attacks by memorizing patterns and taking advantage of the critical Stamin-Up perk for increased speed. You don't have to worry about ammunition since there will be two nearby ammo caches.

To defeat the Greylorm, precise squad coordination is required. Assign roles such that one teammate tackles the monster directly, another defends against surrounding zombies, and a third carefully evades the boss's attacks while seizing opportunities to deal damage.

Despite being a challenging feat, overcoming this encounter in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies provides great rewards, including gold items like the Flawless Aetherium Crystal Schematic.

