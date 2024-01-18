How to find Dokkaebi's fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Dokkaebi is a new Warlord in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, added to the game as part of Season 1 Reloaded content. Needless to say, defeating her will reward you with high-tier loot. For those wondering, Warlords in MW3 Zombies are special bosses. They are fairly difficult to defeat and pose some unique challenges. While defeating them is a daunting task, finding them is even tougher.

With the Season 1 Reloaded update now live, players on the hunt to defeat Dokkaebi can refer to this brief guide on where to find her in Urzikstan and put an end to her saga.

Where is Warlord Dokkaebi's fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Location of Dokkaebi's fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can find Warlord Dokkaebi's fortress at the top of the skyscraper in Zaravan City. It is located in the southwestern part of the Urzikstan Zombies map, inside the Tier 2 (medium-threat) zone. You can refer to the image above for the exact coordinates. However, you will require a keycard to enter this fortress, which can be acquired by completing Strongholds in the game.

Now that you know where to find her, proceed to the location to eliminate her. However, it won't be easy by any means.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, Dokkaebi is a technological genius and has a deep understanding of electronic warfare. In the game, she is a prominent lieutenant of the group Terminus Outcomes, a private military organization hired by Victor Zakhaev to retrieve Aetherium for all his evil plans.

Being the technological genius that she is, Dokkaebi always has an army of drones at her disposal, ready to attack any player on sight. As you near her territory, these autonomous drones will come right at you, causing lethal damage. But that's not all.

She also has automatic turrets and a Wheelson, which is her main line of defense. Anyone who breaks through it will eventually render her vulnerable and defeat her once and for all.

However, don't assume she is weak without her gadgets, as she is equally good at shooting at enemies with her rifle. Hence, if you intend to defeat her, it is highly recommended to carry sufficient ammunition, armor plates, and gear, such as EMP gadgets, which will be highly effective against her arsenal.

If possible, it is also advised to Pack-a-Punch your weapons first. This will result in them dealing more damage, making it somewhat easier to take her defense down and eventually defeat her.

That covers everything that there is to know about Dokkaebi's fortress in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. If you are struggling to defeat her solo, squad up and fight her as a team.