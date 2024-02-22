How to complete the Stormender challenge in MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event easily?

One of the challenges in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event requires players to use the Stormender to destroy 20 enemy Equipment or Killstreaks. The challenge appears to be quite straightforward at first glance but becomes challenging when players try to complete it in-game. Fortunately, there are a few ways to easily overcome the challenge.

Let us deep dive into a few tips and tricks that you can implement in your matches to destroy 20 enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the EMP launcher easily.

How to easily destroy 20 enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event?

Guide to destroying 20 enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event (Image via Activision)

To complete the challenge in this title, you'll need to create a new loadout with specific Perks. Here's the recommended build:

Weapons

Primary Weapon: Any weapon you like but preferably an SMG.

Any weapon you like but preferably an SMG. Secondary Weapon: Stormender Launcher

Perks

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Hijacked IFF Strobe

Hijacked IFF Strobe Gear 2: EOD Padding

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: As per your preference

Here's how these Perks will allow you to complete this challenge easily:

The Engineer Vest will highlight all the enemy equipment on the map. This makes it easier to spot and destroy them with the Stormender.

The Quick-Grip Gloves will enable you to switch from your primary to the launcher almost instantaneously in case you're rushing with your primary.

The Covert Sneakers will let you get close to the enemy Equipment without alerting the enemy camping nearby.

The Hijacked IFF Strobe is one of the most important Perks in this list considering that it will allow you to approach Killstreaks such as the Automated Turret without them shooting back at you. Since the Launcher struggles at long ranges, you can easily get close to these Killstreaks (or remain concealed) and destroy them.

Finally, the EOD Padding ensures your safety from the first blow when lethal Equipment gets triggered by your proximity causing you damage. In such a scenario, simply use the Stim to regenerate your health quickly.

With that, you are now ready to complete the challenge. To get started, simply head into the Small Maps Mosh Pit playlist. As the name suggests, this playlist has all the small maps of Modern Warfare 3 such as Shipment, Rust, Meat, and Stash House. Using the Perks above will make this challenge a lot easier and you will be done with destroying all those Equipment or Killstreaks in no time.

That covers everything that there is to know about easily destroying 20 enemy Equipment or Killstreaks with the Stormender in the MW3 Cryptid Bootcamp event. You will earn a "We Believe in You" Large Decal on completing this challenge.