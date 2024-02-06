Modern Warfare 3 Stash House map all details revealed

The Stash House map is one of the three multiplayer maps coming to Modern Warfare 3 Season 2. Activision continues to drop more information heading into the new season, including the full details of the multiplayer maps. The Stash House is set to join the map rotations of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer on February 7, 2024.

Teasers reveal that the new map is set on a luxurious residence with piles of cash in multiple zones. Players should familiarize themselves with the map layout to keep winning matches in these new locations.

Here's a closer look at the Stash House map in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

How many players can play in the Modern Warfare 3 Stash House map?

12 players can play on the new map (Image via Activision)

The Stash House map is one of the new maps coming to the 6v6 multiplayer format in Warzone Season 2. A total of 12 players can participate in the match, with two teams of six competing for victory.

Modern Warfare 3 Stash House map spawn points and key areas

Stash House map in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Stash House features three main sections, including two spawn points and one additional area.

One of the main spawn points is the Driveway, located on the map's northeast side. This is the only open area on the map where most mid to long-range fights will take place. The Driveway houses several vehicles and cash piles, which can be used as cover during gun fights.

The other spawn point is located on the southwest portion of the map called Hot Tub. Unlike the Driveway, it's a smaller open area with little cover. It's adjacent to the Backyard Bar, where players can get a good angle of the important choke points surrounding the House.

The additional area in the Stash House is the house itself, which carries a variety of rooms and locations. It's an enclosed area with multiple covers, entrance points, windows, and zones that can be used for creating key strategies. It is recommended to carry a loadout suitable for close-range combat when heading into this area.

