Modern Warfare 3 Zombie's Wonder weapons will be available in Warzone Fortune's Keep in Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies' fan-favorite Wonder weapons will be available in Fortune's Keep in Warzone Season 2. Call of Duty has already announced that the fan-favorite resurgence map will be available in the CoD battle royale in the upcoming Season 2. The latest blog post from Activision has also revealed that the Wonder weapons are also coming to the map alongside the undead horde.

This article will cover more information about Wonder weapons in Warzone's Fortune's Keep.

How does Wonder weapons work in Warzone Fortune's Keep

According to the Call of Duty blog, players can pick up the Wonder weapons from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in the Fortune's Keep map in Warzone. However, there will be a slight change from the way it actually works in the dedicated Zombies mode.

The Wonder weapons in the Fortune's Keep island will have limited ammunition, and there will be no option for players to restock them if they want. Hence, when you pick up the weapon, it will be for a limited time.

The reason behind adding these weapons to the map is the brand-new modes coming to Warzone in Season 2. The first mode is called Zombies Nests and Eradication Contracts. It is a limited-time mode that players can play with the launch of the new season.

The mode has a similar goal to the destroying Aether Nests task in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. According to the CoD blog, operators will see similar activities on the island, and they'd be required to deal with them.

Another mode is called Zombies Power-Ups. This is also a limited-time event in Warzone. Players will be able to find seven zombie power-ups across the map, and by using them, they can buff themselves up and gain an advantage in a gunfight or fighting zombies in Warzone.

Adding these to limited-time events in Warzone surely requires more firepower to deal with the undead threat that comes with it. Hence, the developers are adding wonder weapons for players to fight fairly in the new map.