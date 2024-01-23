The following month will see the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2, which will continue the game's second season after the conclusion of Season 1. New weapons, maps, modes, and other exciting additions to the game were brought to Reloaded 1 mid-season. In addition to zombies, Season 2 of MW3 will bring a ton of new content for the multiplayer mode.

The much-awaited Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Zombies is set to launch on February 7, 2024. At 9 am PT, all of the zombie-themed content will be accessible. Everything players can expect from Modern Warfare 3: Zombies Season 2 will be covered in detail in this article, including information on both confirmed and leaked content.

All anticipated content for Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3: Zombies: New schematics, Warlords, and more

Players can expect to find new schematics and acquisitions in the upcoming Season 2. According to leaks, players will encounter schematics for the Blood Burner Aether Bike, and the cutting-edge V-R11 wonder weapon during the second season of MW3 Zombies.

Interestingly, the use of the Dark Aether and Red Worm reward rifts in Season 1 made it easier to introduce new schematics. A new boss or quest could be added to balance the gameplay experience for MW3 Zombies players using these new schematics.

Depending on how many wins they have in a row, players can now spawn with varying advantages. These benefits were last observed in DMZ through Exfil streaks. To monitor completions that raise their containment levels in Modern Warfare Zombies, players must be able to successfully exit from the matches.

The following are the containment level rewards for MW3 zombies that have been leaked:

Start with 500 Essence-Complete 2 Contracts

Start with 5 Armor Plates-Complete 5 Contracts

Start with 1000 Essence-Complete 8 Contracts

30% off on Perk Machine Cost-Complete 12 Contracts

Start with 1500 Essence-Complete 20 Contracts

Increase Contract Payout-Complete 30 Contracts

Start with 2500 Essence-Complete 40 Contracts

50% off on Mystery Box Cost-Complete 50 Contracts

Start with 5000 Essence-Complete 75 Contracts

20% off on Pack a Punch Cost-Complete 100 Contracts

In the upcoming Season 2 of MW3 Zombies, there's a buzz about the potential inclusion of several new Fortress Warlords. Notably, these Warlords are set to rotate, indicating that with each match played in Modern Warfare Zombies, a different one will spawn. This information was recently confirmed by Treyarch, adding an exciting element of unpredictability to the gaming experience.

The leaked Warlords include Keres, Rainmaker, Garid, Archangel, Bronco, Ursa, Kolenske, Sokolov, and Payback. Files about a potential Gargoyle boss monster being added to the survival mode in the upcoming seasonal update were also extracted from the game by some data miners.

Treyarch subtly confirmed on Reddit at the start of Season 1 that ACT 4 in MW3 Zombies would be getting more missions in the post-launch season. A number of ACT 4 activities and possible missions in Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) have already been made public. They include:

Summon

Turret Defend

Relic Hunt

Survive

Go to Fletcher’s last known location

Investigate the source of the signal disruption

Eliminate the source of the signal disruption

Investigate the nearby distress signal

Defend the remaining survivors until the ACV is ready

There were rumors and conjectures going around prior to the release of Season 1 Reloaded regarding new benefits coming to MW3 Zombies. A leak from the beginning suggested that Mule Kick would be included; this would seem to make it the only backpack upgrade in MW3 Zombies.

This bonus is expected to add a distinct element to the gameplay experience by enabling players to carry more weapons and possibly affecting their tactics during the zombie assault.

