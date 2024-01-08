How to get free Stamin-Up in MW3 Zombies via Easter egg

Stamin-Up is a Perk-a-Cola in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies) and can be obtained for free through the Mister Peeks Easter egg. Performing specific challenges in different regions of the map rewards players with free perks. The game has nine of these, each involving a unique task and a specific location.

The challenges are not mentioned anywhere, but the community has figured out what you need to do to obtain each perk. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to acquire the Stamin-Up perk in Modern Warfare 3.

Procedure to obtain the Stamin-Up perk in MW3 Zombies for free

Tac map location where you need to go in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

Stamin-Up is a highly beneficial perk in MW3 Zombies, providing you with increased run and sprint speed. It is especially valuable when facing powerful special zombies or formidable giant worm bosses like the Orcus, Gorm'gant, and Greylorm. That is because it enables you to effectively evade their attacks.

To obtain the Stamin-Up perk for free, you can simply head to the Zaravan City POI once you enter a match. Fortunately, this region is in a low-threat zone, so you won't encounter powerful zombies on your way.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to acquire this perk for free:

Enter a Zombies match, either in a squad or solo.

Once you are in the match, open your Tac Map and locate the Zaravan City POI (point of interest).

Head towards it, particularly the D3 map coordinate.

15th-story skyscraper where you need to perform the task (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

Upon arrival, you'll notice a huge 15-story skyscraper.

Enter the building and find its staircase.

Mr. Peeks sitting at the beginning of the staircase (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

At the beginning of the staircase, you'll notice Mister Peeks sitting on the first step.

Now, you must climb 28 flights of stairs till you get to the 15th floor.

Interacting with the reward rift (Image via Activision and YouTube/Glitching Queen)

Once you reach the top, open the door. After a few seconds, a reward rift will appear, granting you the Stamin-Up perk for free in MW3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.