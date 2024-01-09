How to kill Stormcaller in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies) has some intense boss battles, with the Stormcaller boss being a notable one. It resides within the Aether Storm and is generally considered easier than some other bosses. However, without proper preparation, it will pose a serious challenge to overcome. In the Zombies mode, the most formidable bosses are the Giant Worms namely Orcus, Gorm'gant, and Greylorm.

Recently, a trick has come to light that allows you to instantly eliminate the Stormcaller boss without firing a single bullet or causing any damage. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to execute this trick and instantly kill this formidable entity in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to eliminate the Stormcaller boss instantly in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Aether Storm in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

The Stormcaller is a powerful boss, a buffed-up version of one of the Special Zombies known as Disciple. It resides within the Aether Storm, a zone that randomly appears on the zombie-infested Urzikstan map.

Within the storm, the undead become one tier higher compared to those in the threat zone where the storm originated. This necessitates powerful weapons, ample equipment, and more. Additionally, entering the storm without a gas mask will cause damage over time.

With the latest trick, preparation becomes unnecessary; all you need is a vehicle. Follow the steps to successfully execute it:

Steps you need to follow to execute the trick (Image via Activision and YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Enter into a Modern Warfare 3 Zombies match, either solo or in a squad.

Open your Tac map and locate the Aether Storm.

Once done, search for a vehicle.

Operate it and head inside the storm.

Do not get out of the vehicle, and while using it, navigate within the Aether Storm to locate the Stormcaller boss.

When you encounter it, drive the vehicle close to make it follow you.

Maintain a moderate speed so that Stormcaller can keep up.

Continue driving and head out of the storm, ensuring the boss follows you.

Exit the vehicle once you've gotten far enough away from the Aether storm.

You can now observe that Stormcaller is behind you, but won't follow you once you stop.

Avoid getting too close to it, otherwise it will return to the storm. Instead, keep a distance.

Now, wait for 5 to 10 seconds and it will automatically be eliminated.

You can repeat the process since Stormcaller automatically spawns inside the Aether Strom once it gets eliminated. You can collect exciting rewards, including Wonder Weapons, Schematics, Experience Points (XP), Essence, and other rare items.

While developers may resolve this loophole in a future release, you can currently use it to repeatedly collect exciting rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is currently live and available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.